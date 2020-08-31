216 Thai nationals return from Hong Kong on Thai Airways repatriation flight | The Thaiger

Over 200 Thai nationals returned to the Kingdom from Hong Kong at the weekend. The 216 repatriating passengers were flown by Thai Airways, landing at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport at 10.24 pm on Saturday. They are now in state quarantine for 14 days. Nation Thailand reports that the repatriation flight is the result of an arrangement between the Foreign Ministry and the Thai consulate in Hong Kong.

Thai Airways has once again been in the news recently, with revelations that the national carrier was brought to its knees by widespread corruption and dodgy procurement deals. The airline is currently going through a rehabilitation process and has announced its intention to launch 2 direct flights a month from 6 countries to Phuket from November. The announcement comes as the island hopes to re-open to limited international tourism under the government’s Safe and Sealed campaign.

Meanwhile, spokesman Anirut Sangrit says Thai Airways is always willing to operate repatriation flights to get Thai nationals home, pledging to work with the relevant agencies for the safe return of citizens to the Kingdom.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand