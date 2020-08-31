Connect with us

Environment

Health Ministry up in arms over possible return to toxic chemicals

Maya Taylor

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Health Ministry up in arms over possible return to toxic chemicals | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times
    • follow us in feedly

Following a report that the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives is proposing that a ban on the use of toxic chemicals be overturned, the Public Health Minister has called an urgent meeting with his officials. The use of paraquat, chlorpyrifos, and glyphosate has been banned since June, with farmers ordered to hand over their supplies or face heavy fines.

It’s understood that farmers are not keen on relinquishing the products, insisting proposed substitutes are ineffective. Nor has it been confirmed if they would be refunded the cost of the products if they hand them over as instructed. Until the ban in June, the use of paraquat and chlorpyrifos to control weeds and pests was widespread.

Thai PBS World reports that Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is expected to call a press conference to reiterate his support for the ban, in particular on the pest control chemical, chlorpyrifos, and the weed killer, paraquat. The ministry is also planning a publicity campaign to highlight the health risks of the chemicals.

However, there are concerns that, should the National Hazardous Substances Committee put the matter to a vote, the health ministry could be out-voted, with the majority of committee members being from the Agriculture or Industry Ministries, both of which support the chemical industry.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Environment

Environmentalists concerned with rise of takeaway trash during lockdown

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 days ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

Environmentalists concerned with rise of takeaway trash during lockdown | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Unsplash: Lucas Van Oort

How much plastic do you toss in the garage bin when you’re done eating your takeaway order? An environmentalist says 1 person throws away about 1.5 kilograms of trash each day. With many stuck at home during the lockdown period, food delivery sales skyrocketed, but so did the amount of trash each person throws away. Thai environmentalists are concerned and are now calling on the government to do something about it. Thailand’s plan is to recycle 100% of its plastic waste by 2030. Since no international tourists have been able to travel to Thailand, the overall amount of trash has […]

Continue Reading

Environment

Pattani company turns marine debris into new shoes

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 week ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

Pattani company turns marine debris into new shoes | The Thaiger
Facebook: Tlejourn

Flip flops, sandals, thongs, whatever you want to call them, are often seen washed up on beaches along with plastic bags and bottles. Those old, forgotten shoes are being transformed into new flip flops by a Pattani company called Tlejourn, a Thai phrase meaning “wandering across the sea.” Using old sandals found on the beach, Tlejourn cleans and shreds them to make small pieces. The pieces are then mixed with polymer glue and molded into the shape of a thong sandal. About 10 old shoes make 1 pair of flip flops. A pair of Tlejourn flip flops costs 399 baht. […]

Continue Reading

Environment

Lack of tourists sees return of endangered sea turtles to Koh Samui

Jack Burton

Published

1 week ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

Lack of tourists sees return of endangered sea turtles to Koh Samui | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

Thailand’s ebach resorts maybe bereft of tourists, but another population is making a comeback: endangered hawksbill and green sea turtles are returning in droves. This year, as the Covid-19 pandemic emptied the nation of tourists, nests on Koh Samui in the southern Surat Thani province have burgeoned. Since February, some 838 baby turtles have scuttled their way across the island’s beaches and into the sea, with 2 nests still to hatch. According to Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat, deputy dean at the faculty of fisheries at Kasetsart University in Bangkok: “It is really exciting and we hope that people in Samui will […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending