Thailand
82 year old woman first person to get vaccine in Chiang Mai
An unnamed, nationality unknown, 82 year old woman has become the first person to get a Covid vaccine in Chiang Mai, a northern Thai Province. She received her inoculation of AstraZeneca this morning and did not report any adverse side effects.
The woman did not reveal whether she had gotten the vaccine in hopes of winning a cow: as a popular campaign was started last month offered citizens a chance to win a cow if they got vaccinated.
Thai media says Chiang May currently has 560,000 elderly people with health problems. Furtherer, they say that 300, 000 inhabitants have already registered to get vaccinated. They did not stipulate how much of that number was made of foreigners. Expats have been told to go to this site to register for a vaccine.
It was not reported how many others also got a vaccine at the same location. According to 2019 figures, Chiang Mai has a population of about 127,000 people.
Thailand’s mass vaccination program began today with a rocky start. Many people reported that they received a phone call that canceled their vaccine registration. Phuket foreigners without work permits still have only a nebulous idea when they can register for a vaccine. And despite the Health Ministry’s assurance that supply issues won’t affect vaccine rollout, Thailand’s Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha told Thai media that vaccine demand has outpaced vaccine availability.
SORCE: Thai Residents
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai launches website for expats to register for Covid-19 vaccination
The northern province of Chiang Mai has launched a website where foreign residents can register to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Provincial permanent secretary Kanok Sriwichainan says foreigners who have not registered through the Mor Prom app can now do so at the Kampang Wiang website. They will need to provide their passport number and vaccination will be carried out with either the AstraZeneca or Sinovac vaccines.
“In the near future, people will be able to select their preferred vaccines. As their vaccination date nears, a notification will be sent to each person via SMS or they will be informed by nearby hospitals and Village Health Volunteers.”
The website was initially only open to Thai nationals over the age of 18, who could register using their ID cards. The site was expanded to foreigners yesterday. The Bangkok Post reports that the registration of migrant workers will be done by the provincial employment office, who will obtain the details from their employers.
According to Kanok, anyone who was registered by their agencies or organisations, or who registered themselves through the Mor Prom app, at Nakornping Hospital, or via health volunteers, does not need to re-register on the website. In addition, anyone without house registration in Chiang Mai can contact nearby hospitals for vaccination.
Meanwhile, on the southern island of Phuket, the director of Vachira Hospital, Chalermpong Sukontapol, says over 29,000 undocumented migrant workers will be vaccinated this week, ahead of the planned re-opening to international tourism from July 1.
On Wednesday, the island took delivery of an additional 30,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine, along with 3,600 AstraZeneca doses. A further 13,000 Sinovac doses and another 150,000 of AstraZeneca are expected – and will be needed if the island is to achieve its goal of vaccinating over 70% of the population.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Get vaccinated, win a cow: Chiang Mai district starts vaccine incentive campaign
A district in Chiang Mai has launched a campaign to help entice residents to get vaccinated against Covid-19… a chance to win a live cow. Each week for the rest of the year, the Mae Chaem district will give away a young cow. To enter the raffle, residents have to be vaccinate against the coronavirus.
Since the start of the win-a-cow campaign, the number of people registered for a vaccine has shot up from hundreds to thousands in just a few days, the district chief told Reuters. In Thailand, cows can be sold for around 10,000 baht.
“The villagers love cows. Cows can be sold for cash.”
In the town of 43,000 people, more than 4,000 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, many of them priority groups including those over 60 years old and those with underlying conditions that put them at risk of a severe infection. Mass vaccinations nationwide will start on July.
SOURCE: Reuters
Crime
British man with a machete in Chiang Mai temple arrested
A British man was arrested in Chiang Mai after brandishing a machete at Wat Eranthawan, a temple in the south of the northern city. Clive George Davidson was arrested by police after a stand-off while taking him into custody and is being charged with multiple crimes.
CCTV footage shows 50 year old Davidson getting out of his car and pacing around the temple with the machete, following a monk to the doorway before beginning to walk away and doubling back again. Abbot Phra Khajonsak retreated into the temple, locked the door, and then called the police for help.
Davidson’s visa had expired and a small amount of marijuana was found in his car. He has not officially confessed to the crime, though he reportedly admitted it was him holding the machete in the video at the temple. Police found him in his home in Hang Dong, and video footage appeared to show him rolling a joint or cigarette while police look in the window and try to convince him to come out. After a 4-hour stand-off, police left to obtain an arrest warrant.
He’s being charged with possession and use of an illicit substance, overstaying his visa, trespassing, and criminal mischief.
No motive has been confirmed for the attack on the temple, but a disturbance in a neighbour’s home involving Davidson was reported before he headed to the temple. The British man reportedly said that he just wanted to talk to the monk. In video footage during his arrest, Davidson could be heard complaining about the police corruption and that they smashed his window and tried to force open the door. He also alluded to being tired, possibly of corruption in the village or some alleged harassment.
“I went to the wat and said, ‘I am tired, I want to… leave me alone or I want to kill myself.’ I was not talking to the monk. I was just saying I’m tired.”
SOURCE: Coconuts
