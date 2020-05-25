2 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Thailand with one additional death (May 25) | The Thaiger

Today the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has announced 2 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 Coronavirus in Thailand with 1 additional death. The 2 new cases consisted of 1 imported case from a Thai woman being repatriated from Russia last Wednesday and is currently under state quarantine in Chon Buri province.

The other was a 49 year old Chinese citizen. She was reported as the wife of an Italian who had been infected with the virus. She has a history of travelling back from China to Phuket on March 9 and remained on the island due to the lockdown. She is currently living in Cherngtalay with her husband and 3 children aged 15, 10 and 7. She has been reported to be showing no signs of any symptoms at this stage. Cherngtalay is the tambon bordering Bang Tao, which was a hotzone for new cases during April and early May.

Thailand’s total number of confirmed cases is now 3,042 with 57 deaths since the outbreak began in January. 2,928 of those have fully recovered and have been released from hospitals with an additional 7 new discharges over night.

Only 57 people remain under medical care for the disease nationwide.

The additional death was reported as a 68 year old Thai woman in Chumphon, southern Thailand. She was reported to have “many personal health issues and the cause of death was due to failure in her lungs and an infection in her bloodstream”.

“She had been in the hospital fighting Covid-19 for about a month and she finally passed away yesterday, minutes after midnight.”

Chonburi province has had no new confirmed cases in 31 days with Pattaya 10 days further ahead with no new confirmed cases for 41 days.

