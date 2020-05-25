2 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Thailand with one additional death (May 25) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
2 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Thailand with one additional death (May 25)
Today the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has announced 2 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 Coronavirus in Thailand with 1 additional death. The 2 new cases consisted of 1 imported case from a Thai woman being repatriated from Russia last Wednesday and is currently under state quarantine in Chon Buri province.
The other was a 49 year old Chinese citizen. She was reported as the wife of an Italian who had been infected with the virus. She has a history of travelling back from China to Phuket on March 9 and remained on the island due to the lockdown. She is currently living in Cherngtalay with her husband and 3 children aged 15, 10 and 7. She has been reported to be showing no signs of any symptoms at this stage. Cherngtalay is the tambon bordering Bang Tao, which was a hotzone for new cases during April and early May.
Thailand’s total number of confirmed cases is now 3,042 with 57 deaths since the outbreak began in January. 2,928 of those have fully recovered and have been released from hospitals with an additional 7 new discharges over night.
Only 57 people remain under medical care for the disease nationwide.
The additional death was reported as a 68 year old Thai woman in Chumphon, southern Thailand. She was reported to have “many personal health issues and the cause of death was due to failure in her lungs and an infection in her bloodstream”.
“She had been in the hospital fighting Covid-19 for about a month and she finally passed away yesterday, minutes after midnight.”
Chonburi province has had no new confirmed cases in 31 days with Pattaya 10 days further ahead with no new confirmed cases for 41 days.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | The Pattaya News
Bangkok
Gas explosion in Pathum Thani destroys garage, 10 cars
Fire ravaged a garage in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok, last night, causing a massive explosion of gas cylinders stored inside. Damage was extensive but, fortunately, no injuries were reported. Police at Khu Khot police station were notified at about 8pm, and say the bush fire broke out in tambon Lat Sawai of Lam Luk Ka district.
More than 10 fire trucks, firemen and rescue workers rushed to the scene. They saw grass burning on a vacant land plot and an adjacent automotive parts shop in flames. There were 10 cars and various auto parts, as well as gas cylinders, in the garage, and as the fire tore through it, the cylinders exploded.
Firemen took almost 1 hour to bring the fire under control. The garage, all the cars and other contents were destroyed. Pieces of the gas cylinders also damaged several roofs in the area. 53 year old Khwanmuang Bamrungkit, whose roof was damaged, says he was having a meal when the flaming debris fell on his roof.
56 year old Bunthan Seelabut says he and his family were also eating when the fire broke out. He immediately sprayed water on the walls of his house while his wife called for firemen.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok City Hall plans more proactive Covid-19 testing, new rules for pet cafés
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration aka City Hall plans a “sentinel surveillance approach” to aggressively test for Covid-19 in high-risk areas, and has issued new rules for pet cafés to ensure the safety of guests, animals and staff. Bangkok’s governor made the announcement yesterday.
“BMA will perform saliva tests in high-risk areas on at least 400 people per day until the end of June. The Ministry of Public Health has provided us with 15,000 test kits for this program. Under the sentinel surveillance approach, staff from BMA health offices will also randomly inspect business venues and provide suggestions in case they do not comply with proper health standards.”
The governor says the BMA board meeting will issue additional regulations for pet cafés in the greater Bangkok area to maintain sanitation standards and ensure the safety of customers, pets and staff from Covid-19 and other germs.
“Pet cafés must distinctively separate the dining area and petting area, whereas handwashing stations must be installed before entering the petting area. Customers must take off their shoes, wear a face mask or face shield as well as a gown at all times while they pet the animals. Establishments must close for cleaning and ventilation every 2 hours.”
The governor stressed that social distancing measures must also be maintained in pet cafés, and customers are advised to lower their voices in the petting area to limit the generation of saliva droplets.
“Sick animals must be immediately separated from the others. All animals should be properly cleaned or bathed with proper cleaning products at least once a day. Feeding of animals by customers is prohibited.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Transport
Thai Airways has officially lost its state enterprise status
The State Enterprise Policy Committee announced that Thai Airways has lost its state enterprise status after the Vayupak Fund bought a 3.17% stake from the Finance Ministry yesterday.
The purchase was undertaken at a price of 4.90 baht per share, with a trade worth 285.2 million baht, leaving the national carrier owning 48% of its own shares and stripping its state enterprise status.
Bangkok Post reports that Thai Airways has an outstanding debt of 200 billion baht, 30% of which is domestically owned.
Meanwhile, a ‘superboard’ will be assembled by the Finance and Transport ministries to monitor the rehabilitation plan for the airline with Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam acting as chairman and overseeing legal affairs.
The two ministries say the superboard itself will not implement the plan but will only “examine and inspect” the work and report its progress to the PM.
As the first steps of the rehabilitation plans begin, the superboard must send a selection of applications for court approval to act as future recovery managers. Although it’s not yet official, the following officials have been recommended by the Transport Ministry.
- Deputy Transport Minister Thaworn Senneam, who supervises Thai Airways,
- Chaiwat Tongkamkoon, permanent secretary for transport,
- Chayathan Promsorn, chief of the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning,
- Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, a former justice minister.
Other members will be nominated by the Finance Ministry after the Cabinet officially allows it to play a role on the superboard.
Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana says he’s extremely concerned with the ongoing trade of Thai Airways shares on the stock market, as the price has skyrocketed.
“I’ve asked the Stock Exchange of Thailand to look into the issue to find out whether it’s normal.”
According to SET data as of April 1, the 5 major shareholders of Thai Airways are as follows…
- Ministry of Finance, holding 1,113,931,061 shares or 51.03%.
- Vayupak Fund 1 under MFC Asset Management, holding 165,037,582 shares or 7.56%.
- Vayupak Fund 1 under Krungthai Asset Management, holding 165,037,582 shares or 7.56%.
- Thai NVDR Company Limited, holding 71,645,528 shares or 3.28%.
- Government Savings Bank, holding 46,409,885 shares or 2.13%
SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
