17 new Covid infections in new Samut Prakan cluster, 584 being monitored | Thaiger

17 new Covid infections in new Samut Prakan cluster, 584 being monitored
The Department of Disease Control says 17 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in migrant workers in the central province of Samut Prakan, part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Region. Opas Karnkawinpong from the DDC says the infections were detected at migrant worker camps, and an additional 584 people are being closely monitored.
“Construction sites have multiple risk factors, such as shared facilities and in this case, the workers violated Covid-19 prevention rules by throwing a party.”
The Bangkok Post reports that the first carrier is thought to be a 29 year old Burmese worker, who reported for testing on March 13. When she tested positive, the DDC carried out proactive testing at migrant labour camps on Soi Sukhumvit 107 and 117, where an additional 16 people tested positive. 2 of those are Burmese, 4 are Thai, and 10 are Cambodian.
Meanwhile, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, there were 81 new cases of the virus reported yesterday. 45 were recorded in hospitals and 36 were detected through proactive mass testing, most of them in the central province of Samut Sakhon, where a resurgence of the virus told hold late last year.
Officials are also focused on containing the recent cluster detected in market traders in the Bang Khae district of the capital. According to the Bangkok Post report, cases linked to Bang Khae have been reported as far away as the southern province of Songkhla and the north-eastern province of Si Sa Ket.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says another 16 cases linked to Bang Khae were reported yesterday, meaning the cluster has now given rise to 384 cases to date. Mass vaccination is taking place in Bang Khae, with 2,600 receiving the jab so far.
The BMA is also planning a second field hospital near Rajpipattana Hospital in the district of Thawi Wattana. The first field hospital opened in January, near Bang Khunthian Hospital, and has 600 beds.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok police defend action taken during Saturday protests
The Metropolitan Police Bureau has defended its officers amid strong opposition to actions taken against protesters in Bangkok on Saturday. Clashes between police and pro-democracy activists have left at least 33 people injured, including 13 police officers and 3 journalists. According to a Bangkok Post report, a news reporter from Channel 8 TV was injured after being struck by a rubber bullet.
Police arrested at least 20 people on various charges, from violating a ban on mass gatherings to alleged lèse-majesté offences. A spokesman for the MPB says officers’ use of riot control equipment such as rubber bullets, tear gas, water cannon, and batons was in line with international guidelines.
“Violence originated from the protesters’ side and police have to defend the law and protect state assets.”
The Bangkok Post reports that criticism of the police escalated when a video clip showing officers chasing protesters and hitting them with batons went viral. It’s understood the video was filmed at the Chaloem Wanchat Bridge in the Banglamphu area of the capital, with 8 people subsequently arrested. There are reports that a protester was allegedly hit by officers after he’d already fallen down. Some activists abandoned their motorbikes as they fled, while others hid in a restaurant when police deployed tear gas.
Police say they were forced to deploy the tear gas after having Molotov cocktails thrown at them by protesters. However, one activist, named in the Bangkok Post report as 27 year old Rukchanok Srinork, disputes the police’s version of the story, accusing them of starting the violence.
“Violence came from them (police) as they used tear gas and water cannons before protesters did anything. They have helmets, shields, crowd control training. If there is a stone thrown, raise your shields.”
Meanwhile, academic Prinya Thaewanarumitkul from Thammasat University describes the use of rubber bullets by police as, “problematic”, accusing officers of violating guidelines issued by Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.
“According to the OHCHR guideline, guns must be aimed below the abdomen or the legs, but as far as I can see, the guns were parallel to the ground which was unlawful as it could cause people (to lose their) lives. They also deployed the weapons when people were about to disperse, and towards journalists.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
33 people injured and 5 arrested in last night’s protests near the Grand Palace in Bangkok
33 people, including protesters and attending police, ended up casualties of last evening’s anti-government protests according to Erawan Medical Centre. The protest, reacting to the seizure of books discussing the Thai Monarchy and including pro-democracy speeches from last year, started off in Sanam Luang during the afternoon.
But it quickly escalated after police erected a wall of shipping containers preventing protesters access to the road to the Grand Palace. During the ensuing scuffles, police threatened protesters with the high-power water cannon truck, used tear gas and rubber bullets, and chased down individual protesters, leading to at least 5 arrests.
You can watch Free Youth’s video of the aftermath of the protest HERE.
The events, captured and broadcast in real time on social media, portrayed an undisciplined display of farrago, from both sides. Fires were lit along the road by protesters and police were seen stomping on protesters on the ground. Other protesters tried to flee on their motorbikes but abandoned them and fled on foot. In some cases the police targeted particular protesters and chased them down streets, resulting in at least 20 protesters being arrested, according to police.
Charges have already been laid, in some cases, relating to breaking rules about gathering of crowds during the emergency decree and the lese majeste law, when it’s considered a crime for insulting or defaming the Thai royal family. Portraits of HM The King were defaced as part of the evening’s protests. Estimates of the protest numbers vary, but averaged around 1,000 people.
Both the police and the protesters maintain the violence started from the other side.
The protest movement, made up of several student and university protest sub sets, has been the first to raise the uncomfortable (for Thais) topic of reforming the monarchy and the constitution that enshrines the monarch as the Head of State. Young Thais, now able to watch international commentary, clips and videos openly critical of the Thai monarch, started the movement in July 2020 when a 10 point manifesto was first read out at a protest at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument. Since then, some 7 protest leaders are now languishing in the Bangkok Remand Centre and Thon Buri prison on charges relating to the organisation of the protests and the criticism of the Thai monarchy.
The well-organised protests of the second half of 2020, often second guessing police and able to switch locations in real time, have now become less well-attended and the leadership group – police would describe them as ring leaders – have now been, at least temporarily, silenced by their detention awaiting trial.
One of the groups spearheading yesterday’s protests were the Redem group.
Earlier yesterday, Samesky Publishing was raided where the Redem group had stored books about the Thai monarchy. Police seized the books, “Monarchy and Thai Society”, critical of the current monarch and calling for constitutional limitation of the powers of the Thai royal family.
Police say they seized around 200 copies of the controversial books. But there were still plenty of the books available at the rally later in the day in Sanam Luang park, displayed for the media and free for people to take. Redem claimed they had 10,000 copies for people to read. The book included speeches from earlier pro-democracy rallies in 2020 and photographs from the protests. Redem also posted a PDF version of the book for anyone to download. Police claimed that it could be a crime to have a copy of the book in your possession.
The rally in Sanam Luang had been vocal, but peaceful, but when some protesters started to remove the stack of shipping containers between them and the Grand Palace, armed riot-control officers and the water cannon were waiting. But things turned ugly, quickly, as police, initially firing the water cannon into the air as a warning, advanced, in lines spanning the entire road, on the protesters.
SOURCES: Free Youth | Bangkok Post
Anti-government Bangkok protest descends into scuffles between activists and police
PHOTOS: Free Youth Facebook page
Last night’s Bangkok protests around Sanam Luang, adjacent to the Grand Palace, the Democracy Monument and along Ratchadamnoen Nok Road, descended into clashes between a small rump of anti government protesters and riot police. It was a night where less was said and most of the events became theatre for the troupe of journalists pursuing the action.
Police were waiting, fortified with shipping containers that had been stacked up to impede the progress of the protesters. But the tactics, on both sides, are now well understood and the young protesters were well prepared to move the containers and proceed. Police used rubber bullets, tear gas and fired off their high-power water cannon as a warning salvo.
Earlier in the day, Samesky Publishing was raided where the Redem group had stored books about the Thai monarchy. Police seized the books, “Monarchy and Thai Society”, critical of the current monarch and calling for constitutional limitation of the powers of the Thai royal family.
Police say they seized around 200 copies of the controversial books. But there were still plenty of the books available at the rally later in the day, displayed for the media and free for people to take. Redem claimed they had 10,000 copies for people to read. The book included speeches from earlier pro-democracy rallies in 2020 and photographs from the protests. Redem also posted a PDF version of the book for anyone to download. Police claimed that it could be a crime to have a copy of the book in your possession.
The seizure of the books precipitated the pro-democracy rally in Sanam Luang later in the day. The rally had been vocal, but peaceful, but when some protesters started to remove the stack of shipping containers between them and the Grand Palace, armed riot-control officers and the water cannon were waiting. The rally had fewer than 1,000 people this time. But things turned ugly, quickly, as police, initially firing the water cannon into the air as a warning, advanced, in lines spanning the entire road, on the protesters.
What followed lost all semblance of a formal protest and police response, and descended into a series of smaller plays as protesters goaded riot police, as individual police ran down protesters for arrest. The scuffles were caught on video, with much of the violence captured on live streams, both sides very aware of the immediacy of the coverage of the made-for-social-media events.
Tear gas was deployed, according to some protesters and media covering the event, and rubber bullets were used as a deterrent by riot police. Small groups of protesters lit fires along Ratchadamnoen Avenue as police continued to chase down the remnants of the protest rally. Both police and many of the protesters, as well as some of the media, were carrying gas masks in anticipation of the use of tear gas. Medical personnel report that they treated around 30 people for injuries. The Bangkok Post reports that police arrested 5 people from the evening’s scuffles. The crowd had been dispersed just after 9pm but police continued to track down protest ring leaders as the night wore on.
The Redem group (Restore Democracy) had earlier published a post feature a red guillotine with a faded image of the Grand Palace in the background. The group, a vocal sub-set of the pro-democracy movement, is focussed on the removal of the Thai monarchy and its replacement with a constitutional democracy.
Other groups, all under the banner of the Ratsadon movement, include Free Youth, Redem, Free Art, Anon’s Friends and Ratsskate. All posted events at yesterday’s rally point on their social media pages.
73 people are now reported to have been charged with lese majeste under the Thai Criminal Code since last year, mostly for activities during last year’s pro-democracy rallies. 7 of the main protest leaders remain in both the Bangkok Remand Prison and the Thonburi Prison on charges including lese majeste, violating the country’s current emergency decree and other computer crime-related activities.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Free Youth | Khaosod
