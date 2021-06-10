Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

12 deaths after vaccination not linked to Covid-19 vaccine

Neill Fronde

Published 

9 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: 12 deaths shortly after vaccination were found to be coincidental. (via Freepix/Pixnio)

Results are still pending on 16 cases, but investigations on 12 people who died after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine were concluded, finding their deaths to be coincidental. The Department of Disease Control said yesterday that the Covid-19 vaccine was not the cause of death in these 12 cases.

The director for emergency health hazards and disease within the DDC reported these findings after experts spent a lot of time carefully studying each person’s medical treatment records, lab test, autopsy report, and details in each case. In those 12 instances, they found causes of the deaths mostly blood-related, which they determined were not directly related to the contents that make up the vaccine.

“The deaths were from severe undesirable symptoms and were not a result of receiving the vaccine. People can rest assured that the vaccines are safe.”

The director did note that vaccines are a foreign substance in your body, and our bodies react to these outside invasions in ways that can cause side effects or unpleasant symptoms. He confirmed, however, that most people afflicted with a chronic illness could successfully take the Covid-19 vaccine, as long as their condition is stable at the time.

Investigations are ongoing into the remaining 16 people who died shortly after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine to see if any instances are uncovered where the deaths are directly related to a vaccine.

8 people in the completed investigations were found to have died from acute coronary syndrome, an affliction that suddenly reduces blood flow to the heart. The other 4 deaths were each by different causes, with one person dying from a blood disease called immune thrombotic thrombocytopenic and another with a pulmonary embolism, which is a blood clot in the lung. A third died from purulent meningitis, where bacteria travels in the blood to the brain or spinal membrane, and one caused by an intra abdominal aneurysm, most frequently caused by smoking and high blood pressure.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 seconds ago

12 deaths after vaccination not linked to Covid-19 vaccine
Phuket2 mins ago

Phuket governor asks for funds for tourist tracking app
Thailand5 mins ago

Fines for not wearing face masks range from 1,000 baht to 20,000 baht

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Phuket43 mins ago

Local carriers lack confidence in sandbox scheme, hold off resuming Phuket flights
Coronavirus (Covid-19)51 mins ago

Thursday Covid Update: 2,310 new cases and 43 deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Koh Samet marks 100% success rate in vaccinating target group
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Investigation launched into death of woman who received AstraZeneca vaccine
World13 hours ago

Serbian Volleyball player sanctioned for racist gesture
Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 hours ago

Hi-So accused of dressing as taxi drivers to get vaccine
Tourism15 hours ago

Tourism Authority of Thailand predicts 3 million tourists in 2021
Thailand16 hours ago

Police at Bangkok airport seize methamphetamine from parcel en route to Australia
Economy17 hours ago

2.25 billion baht approved for hiring 10,000 graduates
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Drive-thru vaccines, more vaccines on the way, Samui Sandbox? | June 9
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Malaysia reports delay for orders of the Thai-made AstraZeneca vaccine
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

So expats can get vaccines in the rollout. But… how?
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending