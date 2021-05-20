Coronavirus (Covid-19)
1.5 million more Sinovac vaccines arrive in Bangkok
This morning officials from the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation received another 1.5 million Sinovac vaccines from China for a total of 6 million jabs so far. The containers arrived at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport at about 5:35 am, marking the 8th delivery from Sinovac since Thailand made a deal to secure vaccines from the Chinese manufacturer.
The GPO managing director confirmed the delivery of the jabs which will now make their way through Thailand’s verification and distribution process. The vaccines were already transferred from the airport to a warehouse distribution centre operated by DKSH Co. where the GPO will examine and confirm the shipment before handing the vaccines off to the Department of Medical Sciences for quality control and assurance.
Once verified, the 1.5 million vaccines will be surrendered to the Department of Disease Control to handle the logistics of allocation and distribution to hospitals, vaccine centres, and medical facilities throughout the country. The vaccines are earmarked to administer to the target groups that the DDC determined were the most in need of priority vaccination.
Sinovac is the second most used vaccine for Covid-19 in the world, with over 260 million jobs administered in 45 different countries so far. Only Pfizer/BioNtech has higher numbers of inoculations using their vaccines.
Thailand has been receiving regular shipments of Sinovac vaccines since the first arrival of 200,000 jabs on February 24. One month later another 800,000 vaccines were received on March 22 to total 1 million jabs by the end of March. These shipments were followed by an April 10 delivery of 1 million more jabs and an additional 500,000 two weeks later on April 24, ramping up Sinovac vaccine acquisitions to 1.5 million in April.
At the beginning of May, 1 million more jobs were received on May 6, and 500,000 more on May 15. Additionally, 500,000 vaccines were received on May 14 as a donation from the Chinese government. Today’s shipment of 1.5 million jabs brings the May totals to 3.5 million Sinovac vaccines, as promised at the beginning of the month.
Thailand has now received 6 million vaccines from Sinovac who has committed to delivering 3 million more jabs throughout June.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket marks first day of no new infections since the latest wave of Covid-19
For the first day in the latest wave of Covid-19, no new infections were reported in Phuket yesterday. Phuket Provincial Public Health Office made a celebratory Facebook post for the decline in daily cases, a significant mark for the island province as local officials enforce tight restrictions and accelerate vaccinations to prepare for its reopening to foreign tourists in July.
Today’s total of new infections is “0”
It’s “0” because today we work together.
It’s “0” because everyone sacrifice.
It’s “0” because everyone loves Phuket too.
Be “ 0” because of all of us.
Thank you from the heart.
As of this morning, 124 Covid-19 patients in Phuket were either receiving medical treatment or were under supervision. During the latest wave of infections, Phuket has only reported on coronavirus-related death, a 71 year old man who was also diagnosed with emphysema.
Infections in Phuket include: 76 cases in Wichit, 59 cases in Patong, 59 cases in Phuket Town, 55 cases in Rassada, 45 cases in Cherng Talay, 44 cases in Kathu, 42 cases in Chalong, 34 cases in Kamala, 31 cases in Rawai, 31 cases in Srisoonthorn, 28 cases in Thepkrasattri, 28 cases in Karon, 22 cases in Koh Kaew, 10 cases in Pa Khlok, 9 cases in Mai Khao, and 8 cases in Sakhu.
Disease control measures are strict in Phuket. Any sort of “partying,”even small, private gatherings with friends, is prohibited, at least until the end of the month. People entering the island province must quarantine for 14 days, unless they have been vaccinated or can provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test result issued at least 72 hours before arrival. Foreigners who violate the rules can potentially be deported.
Phuket is actively vaccinating residents on the island in an effort to inoculate 70% of the population and reach herd immunity to reopen the island to vaccinated foreign tourists by July 1. So far, around 22% of island’s population has been vaccinated.
Source: Phuket News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Private hospitals must test and treat Covid-19 patients free
In an effort to increase Covid-19 testing and care, the National Health Security Office confirmed private hospitals should not be charging patients for Covid-19 treatment. Hospitals were instructed to consider Covid-19 infections as emergency patients, and in Thailand, hospitals are obligated to administer emergency services without charging patients, as the NHSO will reimburse costs.
Recently some private hospitals were criticised for allegedly turning away people and refusing to administer Covid-19 tests since it is mandatory to admit anyone who tests positive immediately. The hospital worried about having to take in and treat these patients without getting reimbursed for the cost of care.
In a video conference call attended by representatives from private hospitals all across Thailand yesterday, the secretary-general of the NHSO urged private hospitals not to attempt to charge any Covid-19 patients. Hospitals cited a variety of reasons that patients were previously being charged for that treatment.
They claim that misunderstandings were responsible for many of the complaints about payment for treatment. Confusion is also created when hospitals send bills to the patients as part of standard documentation, even when the NHSO is footing that bill. Many patients are confused and pay the bill when they shouldn’t.
But quite a few private hospitals complained that the reason that they had no choice but to charge Covid-19 patients was because of bureaucratic delays. They pointed to slow reimbursement for the cost of treatment from the NHSO making hospitals hesitant to test and treat for Covid-19, knowing they may not receive money for the treatment for extended periods of time.
In response, the secretary-general of the NHSO acknowledge the delay and shortened the reimbursement to a 15-day turnaround time. They asked for private hospitals to follow standardised pricing structures following the rates created by public health authorities. The secretary-general also said costs incurred above and beyond the NHSO’s list would be considered for reimbursement as well.
The private hospitals on the call were willing to follow these guidelines for Covid-19 treatment with the revised reimbursement plan, and the Department of Health Service Support director-general expressed thanks for the teamwork. He stated that anyone charged for Covid-19 treatment should get a refund, and encouraged patients with problems to attempt mediation or bring the case to court.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Some inmates to be released on parole following Covid-19 outbreaks at prisons
With thousands of inmates infected with Covid-19 at several Thailand prisons, the Department of Corrections is now tackling its longstanding problem at prisons… overcrowding.
There’s now talk within the department of possibly granting some prisoners parole, or at least reducing their sentences as a short-term measure to reduce the overcrowding. Others in court detention, while awaiting trial, might be released on bail. Previous reports also said around 50,000 inmates incarcerated for minor drug charges might soon be released on house arrest and monitored with an electronic tracking bracelet.
To release inmates on special parole or to reduce their sentences, rules need to be amended, according to the department’s director general Aryut Sinthopphan. The rules on parole and sentence reduction are primarily for elderly inmates, or prisoners who are chronically ill.
So far, more than 12,000 inmates have tested positive for Covid-19 at around a dozen correctional facilities across Thailand. The department is now rolling out a so-called “Bubble and Seal” measure to prevent the virus from spreading and all correctional facilities are instructed to prepare for potential outbreaks. Prisons must set up their own field hospitals as well as their own committees to handle Covid-19 situations.
Correctional facilities are also told to screen all inmates for Covid-19. Those who test positive for the virus will need to do an X-ray of their lungs to see if they need to treat inflammation or other symptoms.
Prison officers who have any symptoms of Covid-19, even a runny nose, will need to do a swab test. Officers who pass the virus to others in prison can potentially face disciplinary action, Aryut says.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
1.5 million more Sinovac vaccines arrive in Bangkok
Phuket marks first day of no new infections since the latest wave of Covid-19
Phuket police officer who shot noodle vendor denied bail.
Private hospitals must test and treat Covid-19 patients free
Americans arrested over Bangkok kidnap attempt released on bail
Bitcoin dives to $30k, a drop to less than half its peak price
Some inmates to be released on parole following Covid-19 outbreaks at prisons
Top 5 Cooking Schools in Thailand
Covid UPDATE: 2,636 new cases, provincial totals
Gold necklace raffle for vaccinated people in Khon Kaen
Officers shot during gunfire exchange at luxury home in Chon Buri
Experts urge Covid-19 recovered people to still get vaccinated
Air passengers in the US may face random weigh-ins
70% of people to have first dose of Covid-19 vaccine by September – Health Minister
Police in western Thailand discover 19 Burmese migrants hidden in truck
Thailand’s zones change from Monday – easing of Covid restrictions
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths
British health secretary tells Brits to bypass Thailand for summer holidays
Thailand’s colour zones change from Monday – some restrictions ease
12 Covid-19 violators busted drinking on Patong Beach
Krabi police search for 3 murder suspects after body and car found buried at plantation
Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths, provincial totals
Education Ministry launches online platform as schools’ reopening plans delayed
British man with a machete in Chiang Mai temple arrested
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine now approved in Thailand
Hua Hin plans to vaccinate residents next month, reopening eyed for October
3 organisers of Phuket’s Kolour superspreader event charged
20 people arrested at Pattaya restaurant for allegedly violating alcohol ban
Men arrested on drug charges after police chase in Phuket
Covid UPDATE: 3,095 new infections, 17 deaths, provincial totals
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
British health secretary tells Brits to bypass Thailand for summer holidays
- Chiang Mai1 day ago
British man with a machete in Chiang Mai temple arrested
- Education2 days ago
Education Ministry launches online platform as schools’ reopening plans delayed
- Crime2 days ago
20 people arrested at Pattaya restaurant for allegedly violating alcohol ban
- Crime23 hours ago
Men arrested on drug charges after police chase in Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Phuket reopens mass-vaccination campaign with goal of 14,000 jabs a day
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Koh Samet reopens after being closed for 3 weeks due to Covid-19
- Chon Buri4 hours ago
Officers shot during gunfire exchange at luxury home in Chon Buri