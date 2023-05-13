Four men claim to be fathers of a newborn baby, revealing touching truth

Photo via Sanook.

When a baby is born, it’s not uncommon to see people anxiously waiting outside the delivery room, hoping for good news. However, it’s rare to witness four men all claiming to be the father of the same baby.

A pregnant Chinese woman experienced sudden abdominal pain despite not yet reaching her due date. Her family quickly took her to the hospital. Along with her, four men followed closely behind, all in their late twenties. The scene bewildered hospital staff, who were unsure of the actual husband and father of the unborn child, but had no time to ask questions as they rushed to help the expectant mother.

The woman was in the delivery room for seven hours, experiencing a painful labour. During this time, her family members were deeply concerned. Besides them, the four men showed signs of anxiety, constantly changing positions from standing to sitting and pacing around. They would often peer inside the room, checking on the woman and her baby, and one of the four even shed tears from worry.

Shortly after, a nurse emerged and asked, “Who is the patient’s husband?” Instantly, all four men stepped forward, stating that they were the baby’s father. This perplexed the nurse and onlookers who wondered why this child had four potential fathers. What was even more surprising was the genuine care and concern each man had for the mother and her baby, with no apparent jealousy or competitiveness.

As it turned out, none of the four men were the husband of the new mother or the father of the child who had just opened its eyes to the world. In reality, they were all colleagues of her late husband, a firefighter who lost his life in the line of duty. The men, who were also close friends of the deceased, were deeply saddened by the tragic fate of the couple. As a result, they made a promise to act as surrogate fathers to their friend’s child, helping the mother and child face the least possible hardships.

Once the story was shared online, numerous netizens praised the selflessness and noble intentions of the four men, who were devoted to supporting the family of their fallen colleague.