Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

China eases Covid-19 rules, maintains propaganda onslaught

Published

 on 

China has eased some Covid-19 rules while maintaining its tired and transparent propaganda stance, just as case numbers rise to their highest levels for months.

Quarantine for so-called “close” contacts will be cut from seven days in a state facility to five days locked up and three days locked down at home. According to the BBC, secondary contacts will no longer be recorded.

Fresh from his expected electoral victory, President Xi Jinping held his first Covid meeting with his new standing committee on Thursday as China recorded over 10,500 new coronavirus cases – the highest daily total since April when Shanghai was forced into lockdown.

On Friday, as the changes were announced, Beijing, Guangzhou, and Zhengzhou detailed record numbers of new infections.

The zero-Covid policy has been harsh on both the economy and ordinary people’s lives. Public fatigue over lockdowns and other restrictions is obvious all over the country. Stories of misery and hopelessness circulate on social media, igniting eruptions of public anger.

Beijing, of course, is incapable of appearing to back away from its current strategy, but new measures are described as “adapting” to the situation rather than “relaxing” the policy. Propaganda experts at China’s National Health Commission prepared statements that the changes did not amount to “relaxing prevention and control” but instead showed China’s impressive ability to adapt to a fast-changing situation.

For Chinese people, it doesn’t matter if the government wants to save face, as long as the changes are real. Three years into the crisis, any steps towards re-opening are steps are very welcome.

Ending punishments for airlines carrying infected passengers will mean more flights, more seats, cheaper inbound tickets, and an end to abrupt cancellations.

China eases Covid-19 rules, maintains propaganda onslaught | News by Thaiger

China’s airlines will no longer be fined for carrying infected passengers.

The reduction of seven days in hotel quarantine plus three days at home to “five+three” is small, but the expectation is that the trend could continue.

It is hard to explain to people in other countries just how fed up locals have become. They were living through this crisis months before the rest of the world and while other countries have moved on, China is frozen in 2020 practices, introduced with political rather than epidemiological bases.

Even as China eases COVID rules, most restrictions will remain in place. Xi isn’t abandoning what he considers to be extremely useful lockdowns, even if the rest of the world has moved on.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Video1 hour ago

Discounts & Privileges for Tourists in Thailand at ICONSIAM
Health1 hour ago

Thailand’s public health officials find sex drug in herbal medicine
Cannabis News2 hours ago

Cannabis flower bud now a controlled substance with restrictions
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

China eases Covid-19 rules, maintains propaganda onslaught
Crime4 hours ago

Ayutthaya gold robbery suspect is former local politician
Road deaths5 hours ago

4am curfew proposal protested by drunk driver victims
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket5 hours ago

Phuket prison cookery contest stirs the taste buds
Patong6 hours ago

Patong Hill road closed to cars just 2 days after reopening
Drugs6 hours ago

More civil servants fall victim to Thailand’s drug ‘war’
Lifestyle6 hours ago

The top 5 gifts to buy in Thailand
Thailand6 hours ago

The Journey to Legalizing Cryptocurrency in Thailand ft.Topp Jirayut | Thaiger Podcast
Thailand6 hours ago

Useful Thai phrases every visitor in Thailand should know
Thailand23 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Paypal shuts out foreigners in Thailand
Thailand24 hours ago

Thai Airways considers reviving stored A380s to meet rising demand
China1 day ago

Xi confirms he’s coming to APEC summit
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending