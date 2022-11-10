Bangkok police arrest fake Chinese diplomat

Immigration police in Bangkok have arrested a Chinese man, aged 33, found with a fake Thai ID card, a fake police motorcycle and a fake military uniform.

Shao Xiaobo was arrested at a rented building in Bangkok’s Sutthisarn area on Wednesday, the office of an unnamed commercial association.

Pol Maj Gen Phanthana Nuchanart, deputy commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said police were rounding up suspects ahead of the APEC summit when they found data on a “foreign-looking” man who had a Thai ID card and two passports, and arrested him.

The suspect denied the ID card was fake, but the fake Chinese businessman conceded he had visited the association building in a luxury car, with a “police” motorcycle riding in front, but said a friend had arranged the vehicles.

The limousine was made up to look like an embassy car, with two national flags on its bonnet, but its licence plates indicated it was a private car.

Shao told police he planned to do business in the country and thus joined the association about three years ago and rented a room. However, he had yet to start his business.

The fake Chinese businessman has been charged with making false statements and use of a fake Thai ID card. Police are checking if he has broken any other laws.