Blackpink
Blackpink’s Lisa causes sales frenzy for Buri Ram meatballs
After the legendary K-Pop group Blackpink’s Thai-native member Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban gave an interview where she said that if she travelled from Korea to her hometown of Buri Ram the first thing she would eat is the local grilled and deep-fried meatballs, the province has been experiencing a rush on fans buying the traditional meat snack.
People have been ordering the meatballs from other provinces and local vendors at the Buri Ram railway station reported their sales went from a few hundred baht a day to over 10,000 baht a day. People are ordering online for delivery to receive a taste of K-pop star Lisa’s favourite snack she revealed with an interview with Woody.
The president of the provincial Tourism Industry Council thanked Lisa for the tremendous boost in revenue for vendors in dire need since the Covid-19 pandemic has devastated their income. The rush on K-Pop endorsed food is reminiscent of the BTS Happy Meals that forced Indonesian McDonald’s locations to close after being overrun by throngs of fans.
Lisa had said in an interview that she had been away from her hometown for almost 2 years and she missed her parents’ home-cooked food and the now-infamous meatballs right outside the railway station. She mentioned their dipping sauce that was unique to Buri Ram.
The local treats are just 5 to 10 baht for a skewer and a bag sell for 60 to 100 baht with the prized sauce included at the various stalls in the area. And the little shop in front of the railway has promised Lisa free meatballs and sauce when she returns home.
Lisa is on a hot streak right now, even aside from the free meatballs, having recently released her debut solo video on YouTube with it becoming the fastest growing female K-pop video in history gathering 50 million views in the first 12 hours and, as of this writing, garnering nearly 153 million plays.
It had the 6th biggest video debut on YouTube in its first 24 hours, beating Taylor Swift and other BTS and Blackpink videos and being beaten only by three BTS songs and 2 Blackpink songs.
The popularity of the video even gained her praise from many Thai people for the music video featuring traditional Thai clothing and decoration and even received a shout-out from PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
ICC opens investigation into Philippines President Duterte
American general defends “clandestine” phone calls with China
Countdown to October reopening; body of Koh Phi Phi resort manager found | Thailand News Today | September 16
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Hungarian woman arrested in Koh Samui for 10-year overstay
Nakhon Si Thammarat reports Covid outbreak at prison
Most famous viewpoints in Phang Nga
Blackpink’s Lisa causes sales frenzy for Buri Ram meatballs
NACC ordered to disclose their findings regarding Deputy PM Prawit’s watch scandal
“Thai Taste Therapy” launched to promote Thai cuisine worldwide
Food and drinks to stay away from in Thailand
Ode to the Comments | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 19
Pattaya reopening likely to snub nightlife, favor other attractions
Epidemiologists dispatched to Phuket to help curb the spread of Covid
Phuket Vegetarian Festival gets “green light” to run from October 6 to 14
Thursday Covid Update: 13,897 new cases; provincial totals
Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
Tourism Minister says Pattaya will become part of “Sandbox 7+7” extension
Covid or no Covid, October 1 re-opening going ahead – Tourism Minister
Hua Hin reopening could hurt bigger domestic tourism market
Student launches campaign to stop demolition of iconic Bangkok cinema
Body of missing resort manager found on Koh Phi Phi
Re-opening of Bangkok pushed back 2 weeks to reach 70% vaccination goal
Lacking gov’t aid, Phuket nightlife advises opening as restaurants
PM orders government officials to get ready for Thailand’s re-opening
The 10 types of Expats in Thailand | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Episode 89
Koh Samui partiers fined 10,000 baht, commuted 15-day sentence
Missing expat on Koh Phi Phi, New visa package for the rich | Thailand News Today | September 15
Bali eyes wealthy tourists, while considering a ban on backpackers
Japanese expats warned about terrorist attacks in Southeast Asia
Thai man’s body found during search for missing expat on Koh Phi Phi
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tourism Minister says Pattaya will become part of “Sandbox 7+7” extension
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Covid or no Covid, October 1 re-opening going ahead – Tourism Minister
- Bangkok3 days ago
Student launches campaign to stop demolition of iconic Bangkok cinema
- Krabi11 hours ago
Body of missing resort manager found on Koh Phi Phi
- Bangkok11 hours ago
Re-opening of Bangkok pushed back 2 weeks to reach 70% vaccination goal
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Lacking gov’t aid, Phuket nightlife advises opening as restaurants
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago
PM orders government officials to get ready for Thailand’s re-opening
- Indonesia9 hours ago
Bali eyes wealthy tourists, while considering a ban on backpackers
Recent comments: