NACC ordered to disclose their findings regarding Deputy PM Prawit’s watch scandal

The National Anti-Corruption Commission has been ordered by the Central Administrative Court to show their findings in regard to an investigation into the pricey wristwatches that Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan has been noted to wear in public. The court ruling came yesterday.

The court decided that the findings should be revealed, such as witness testimonies and Prawit’s testimonies, in order to show the transparency and accountability of the NACC. A gesture that Thai PBS says would improve the public’s trust and confidence in the commission. Also, part of the ruling was the decision that the entity or individual who started the case has the right of access to information of state agencies, whose duty it is to reveal the information as per Sections 41 and 59 of the Constitution.

The court adds that the NACC can appeal the ruling to the Supreme Administrative Court. It has 30 days to do so. The Central Administrative Court was alerted to the controversy surrounding Prawit’s pricey watches by a political activist, and secretary general of the Anti-Corruption People’s Network, Veera Somkwamkid after the administrator of the “CSI LA” Facebook page brought up the matter.

Veera posted on Facebook last night to let corrupt politicians and officials know that when he initiates an investigation in an alleged graft case, his commitment is unwavering and is not impacted by whoever the target is. Back in December of 2018, the NACC absolved Prawit of any wrongdoing and stated he made no intention of making a false assets declaration by not including the 22 luxury watches people had seen him wear. The NACC said the Deputy PM stated he’d borrowed all the watches from a former classmate, and already returned them.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on