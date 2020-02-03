Regional news source publishes smuggled photos from Bangkok’s Immigration Detention Centre | The Thaiger

World
Regional news source publishes smuggled photos from Bangkok’s Immigration Detention Centre
A regional news source, linked to the Catholic Church, has published a group of photos over the weekend slamming Thailand’s notorious Bangkok’s Immigration Detention Centre. The article claims the Centre has “squalid and overcrowded conditions in which inmates, including children, women and the elderly, have been forced to languish for months and even years on end.”
The Union of Catholic Asian News (UCAN) is a news agency that covers issues and matters of interest for the Catholic Church on the Asian continent. It was launched in Hong Kong in 1979. Since its foundation, it has become one of the largest Catholic news agencies in the world, as well as the largest in Asia.
The writer of the story containing the photos and claims has been credited to an UCA News reporter in Hong Kong.
UCA News say the photo’s were taken and smuggled out of the Centre “surreptitiously” and paint an even darker picture of inmates’ living conditions inside the Bangkok holding facility.
“More than 1,000 inmates have been squeezed into tightly packed cells that provide no privacy and barely any room for individual detainees.”
Bangkok’s IDC, ironically situated in Bangkok’s swishest district of Sathorn, was designed to hold no more than 500 detainees at most, but even officials admit that it frequently needs to accommodate up to 1,200 people at any one time. The article says, inmates are let out from their cramped cells to get some fresh air in an outdoor area, for a few hours a day.
“Here they have access to a canteen where those fortunate enough to have money sent from the outside can buy food to supplement meagre prison rations.”
Much of the knowledge of conditions inside the IDC has come from testimonies of former and current detainees. Cameras and mobile phones are strictly prohibited and if any devices are found they are immediately confiscated and the memory wiped.
Only one photo of the Centre’s insides was smuggled out last year and ended up in major Thai newspaper and, subsequently, widely shared on social media. These photos of the interior of the IDC, given to the UCA News by an undisclosed source, are probably the largest number of images ever to be published.
UCA News says the photos show… “life inside for detainees whose only crime has been to overstay their visas.”
The outlet also complains that numerous inmates are simply asylum seekers… “such as Catholics from Pakistan whose right to refugee status and appropriate treatment has been denied by Thai authorities”.
The article goes on to list other detainees as visitors with invalid passports or expired visas, migrant workers without work permits, and refugees who fled persecution in their countries, ending up incarcerated in Thailand as illegal migrants.
UCA News, goes on to compare the living conditions inside the IDC with the Kingdom’s other prisons.
“In effect, the IDC is no different from any Thai prison where conditions have long been known to be similarly appalling.”
In November, news was leaked by a British detainee in the IDC who says he witnessed another inmate “dying in his arms” following a brutal beating.
A British father of two has shared his horror story after being locked up in a Thai jail. Imprisoned for overstaying his visa, 35 year old Kai Isaacs claims a fellow inmate died in his arms following a brutal beating. The incident happened back on May 21 in the International Detention Centre, situated next door to the swanky Sathorn residential area in Bangkok.
Kai, from the Isle of Wight, was imprisoned with 150 other inmates at the IDC. He says he was locked up with “gangsters and suspected terrorists”, according to the article in the Mirror Online. He said all 150 inmates had to sleep on the floor, ten in a row.
Coronavirus
China now battling an outbreak of bird flu in Hunan
On top of the growing Coronavirus outbreak and efforts of authorities to contain the spread, Chinese officials have now reported a case of the potent H5N1 bird flu in Shaoyang city in central China’s Hunan province. The province is south of Hubei but the outbreak of bird flu is unrelated to the Wuhan coronavirus.
Avian influenza, aka. H5N1, avian flu or bird flu, is a variety of influenza caused by viruses adapted to birds. The type with the greatest risk is highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Bird flu is similar to swine flu, dog flu, horse flu and human flu as an illness caused by strains of influenza viruses that have adapted to a specific host. Out of the three types of influenza viruses (A, B, and C), influenza A virus is a zoonotic infection with a natural reservoir almost entirely in birds. Avian influenza, for most purposes, refers to the influenza A virus – Wikipedia
The Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs reports that the viral outbreak has already killed 4,500 chickens out of 7,850 infected. Local authorities have sealed off and sterilised the infected area, where a total of 17,828 chickens have now been culled and safely disposed.
Last week authorities in India started culling chickens and destroying eggs to contain the bird flu virus. And a different strain, the H5N8 virus, has spread throughout eastern Europe in recent weeks.
H5N1 virus causes severe respiratory disease in poultry and could be transmitted to humans by contact and by staying close to infected animals for a long time. People infected with this virus are statistically 50% more likely to die than through SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome with a 10% death rate) and the new coronavirus (2% death rate), according to AFP.
A bird flu outbreak in China back in 2013 ended up costing US$6.5 billion in economic losses, as assessed by the UN.
SOURCE: The Nation | AFPKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE – Confirmed cases exceed 17,000, 362 deaths
The Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has now spread to 27 countries and territories worldwide. There are 17,387 confirmed cases and 362 deaths as of this morning.
Welcome to our Monday morning update as we enter a new month with the coronavirus still growing , both inside China and outside, with the first death outside China over the weekend – a 44 year old Chinese visitor to The Philippines. Thailand currently has 19 confirmed cases of the virus with 7 people already fully recovered and going home. One of the cases is a Bangkok taxi driver who was confirmed with the Coronavirus on Friday and had never visited China.
In other milestones…
• Doctors in Thailand claim they discovered a medical treatment that cured a patient of coronavirus ‘in 48 hours’. Dr. Kriangsak Atipornwanich, from Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok, says he treated a 71 year old female from China with a combination of drugs used in HIV and flu treatments. He said the patient had previously been treated with only anti-HIV drugs.
But Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the US National Institutes of Health, maintains there are currently no proven effective drugs to treat the virus.
Meanwhile, hospitals in Beijing reportedly used a similar cocktail of antiviral drugs given to HIV and AIDs patients as part of treatment for the Wuhan coronavirus. It is unclear, probably scientifically unlikely, that they were successful.
• On a related note, a hospital in Rome announced yesterday that it has isolated the DNA sequence of the coronavirus. Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza says the discovery has been communicated tot he World Health Organisation and will immediately be made available to the entire international scientific community in the interests of taking further measures against the outbreak. The discovery was made at the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases in Rome.
• China has reported a case of H5N1 bird flu in Shaoyang city in central China’s Hunan province. The virus has killed 4,500 chickens of 7,850. Local authorities have sealed off and sterilised the infected area. A total of 17,828 chickens have been culled and safely disposed according to the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said (full story soon).
• In Thailand PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is coming under blistering criticism for doing too little too late to handle the health threats posed by the virus, now declared by the World Health Organisation as a global health emergency.
Many prominent critics, from the media, opposition and online community are calling for the prime minister’s resignation and questioning the government’s incompetency in coping with the coronavirus. Other netizens and critics maintain the government should have suspended all flights to and from the Chinese city of Wuhan where the outbreak originated and question why the government had only has just thought of suspending visas-on-arrival for Chinese tourists over the weekend.
Critics are also slamming the government for being too slow to evacuate Thais, including several students, trapped in Wuhan.
• The 9th US. case of coronavirus was confirmed in California.
• The first death outside China was a 44 year old Chinese man from Wuhan who was admitted to the Philippines hospital on January 25 with fever, cough, and sore throat. He developed severe pneumonia but in the last few days “was stable and showed signs of improvement.” But the man’s condition deteriorated and he died on Saturday.
• China shut down Wenzhou, a city of 9 million, as it closed roads and restricted the movement of residents. The city is 800 kilometres away from Wuhan. The Zhejiang province, where Wenzhou is located, has the highest number of confirmed cases outside the Hubei province.
• Nearly 60 million people are under lockdown in Chinese cities as international researchers race to develop a vaccine and halt its spread.
Russia has suspended all international rail services between Russia and China. The halt includes services operated by Chinese rail companies. Russian travellers are being told that cancelled trains booked and issued at Russian points of sale, can be returned without incurring any charges or fees.
• A group of Pakistani students studying at Wuhan University are appealing to the Pakistan government to be evacuated.
“We have been getting reports that the spread of this virus is going to double up in the coming 10 days and that the current weather is going to be favourable for a further spread of the virus. There is a panicked situation and we are appealing to the Pakistani government, please take us to a safe location.”
“Anywhere in China, we have very little children with us. They are compromised, they are more susceptible to the disease. We are only getting verbal help from the embassy, no physical help. I’d just like to add that we are willing to pay for our own expenses to get out of here but please for God’s sake get us out of here. Please.” – Mohammad Adnan ShireenKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE – first death outside China, 14,559 confirmed cases
Deaths from the coronavirus outbreak have now reached 305 today, including the first outside China, a 44 year old Chinese man in the Philippines. 14,559 people are now confirmed with the virus, the vast majority in China. Whilst the fatality rate remains at 2% with the current level of cases, many have also recovered and returned home. Many remain in hospitals around the world and continue to recover from symptoms.
But, in efforts to control the spread of the 2019-nCoV coronavirus, an increasing number of countries are also imposing restriction on travel to and from China.
Meanwhile, the Philippines’ Health Secretary Francisco Duque III confirmed this morning the first death in the country and the first outside China.
Duque reports that the 44 year old Chinese male partner of the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in the country, a 38 year old Chinese woman, also tested positive for the virus and died yesterday.
GRAPH: Worldometers
Milestones of the Wuhan Coronavirus
December 8: First patient develops symptoms of Wuhan coronavirus
December 31: Earliest cases of virus reported to World Health Organisation
January 1: Wildlife market in Wuhan, Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, is closed for disinfection
January 7: Chinese scientists identify the pathogen as new strain of coronavirus (like SARS and MERS)
January 9: First death linked to virus
January 20: First reported cases outside Hubei, in Beijing and Shenzhen
January 23: Wuhan is placed on lockdown, with movement halted in or out of the city. 60 million+ people affected by travel restrictions in Wuhan and neighbouring cities. WHO says virus is not yet a public health emergency of international concern
January 28: Death toll tops 100. The number of confirmed cases in mainland China overtakes the deadly 2003 SARS outbreak
January 30: WHO declares a “public health emergency of international concern”
January 31: Thailand health officials confirm first case of human-to-human transmission
February 2: First Wuhan coronavirus death reported outside of mainland China, in Philippines
Meanwhile, back at the epicentre of the outbreak, Wuhan authorities have finished building a new 1,000 bed hospital especially to treat coronavirus patients. The Wuhan mayor Zhou Xianwang handed the new Huoshenshan Hospital over to the military this morning. According to CCTV, 1,400 military medical personnel will start working in the hospital from tomorrow. The facility has been constructed in three weeks.
China finally launched into unprecedented action last week, effectively quarantining entire cities across Hubei province and more than 50 million people. Wuhan officials have been heavily criticised online for withholding information about the outbreak until late December despite knowing of it weeks earlier, according to a Reuters report.
Unprecedented safeguards are imposed nationwide include postponing the return of students to school following the Chinese New Year holidays, cutting bus and train services, and tightening health screening on travellers nationwide.
In recent days Britain, Russia and Sweden have confirmed their first infections, the virus has now spread to 27 countries. Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, US, Germany, Vietnam and the UAE have all added cases to their lists over the past 24 hours.
France government officials announced that they are helping evacuate 10 Mexican citizens from Wuhan. The 10 Mexican nationals are first flying to France after being examined to confirm they don’t have symptoms.
Both the US and Australia are among a growing list of countries that are putting temporary travel restrictions on Chinese nationals or those who have travelled to China within the last two weeks.
Australian officials have confirmed that they were barring entry to non-citizens arriving from China, while Australian citizens who had travelled there would be required to go into “self-isolation” for two weeks. Australians are debating the option of locating the quarantined citizens on the controversial Christmas Island, on offshore refugee camp that many nickname the country’s “leper colony”.
Vietnam has now suspended all flights from mainland China, effective from yesterday, while Russia announced it would halt visa-free tourism for Chinese nationals.
Thailand was mulling a similar change to its free visas-on-arrival but the Thai PM has asked his Public Health Ministry to reconsider their recommendation after the country’s tourism minister said the revocation would be catastrophic for Thai tourism. As of this morning, Chinese nationals can still arrive, albeit on a much-reduced schedule of flights, and get a visa-on-arrival.
The US, Japan, Britain, Germany and other nations had already advised their citizens not to travel to China.
The UK says it was temporarily withdrawing some diplomatic staff and their families from across China. This comes a day after the US State Department ordered embassy employees to send home family members under 21 years of age.
The US emergency declaration now requires US citizens returning from Hubei province, the epicentre of the current coronavirus outbreak, to be placed in mandatory 14 day quarantine.
With local anger mounting in China, Ma Guoqiang, the Communist Party chief for Wuhan, admitted that authorities there had acted too slowly.
“If strict control measures had been taken earlier the result would have been better than now.”
In Thailand, health officials announced on Friday that a taxi driver was the kingdom’s first case of human-to-human transmission.
Four Chinese airline passengers from China’s Hubei province, and one Thai citizen – a taxi driver – have now been confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus. The taxi driver was the first instance of a local human-to-human viral transmission. The driver had never travelled to China, let alone since mid-December when the Wuhan coronavirus was first identified. Since his diagnosis, Thai health officials have traced 13 people who had been in close contact with the taxi driver, but none have tested positive for the virus at this stage – the update from the deputy head of the disease control department, Tanarak Plipat.
Thailand now joins China, Vietnam, Germany, Japan, France and the US with confirmed domestic infections.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
