What’s your first response when you hear the word ‘Thailand’? – VIDEO | The Thaiger

What’s your first response when you hear the word ‘Thailand’? – VIDEO
So what do you think of first when you hear the word ‘Thailand’? Beaches? Markets? Food? A location? Bibi headed out onto the street to pose the question to foreigners and Thais. Turn on the CC (Closed Captions) button at the bottom for translations (most of it’s in English).
‘Leaving Thailand’ – From Phuket with love and heartaches
“In his new memoir “Leaving Thailand,” a former journalist, film tech and Phuket resident looks back on his life and loves in the kingdom that continue to haunt and inspire him.”
By Jim Algie
I’m wary of memoirs set in Thailand in which a sex-starved Western man descends on the country to get caught up in the carnal circus of bars, bargirls, sex tourists, wastrels, pleasure-seekers and those eccentric expats I call “Bangkooks”.
But Steve Rosse quickly differentiates himself from the herd in the first story, “A Woman of Bangkok,” by noting how he stumbled upon the famous novel “about a young Englishman who falls in love with a Thai ‘dancing girl’ in Bangkok circa 1950. She takes all his money, breaks his heart, costs him his job, and finally leaves him to a future of failure and bitterness. But despite its turgid plot, the book is brilliantly written. It is a story full of wit, pathos and plain old human drama, and it’s one of my favorite books in the world.”
I quote this passage at length not only because it sums up the story arc of so many Thailand books, but also because Rosse brings many of the same qualities, like “wit, pathos and plain old human drama,” which are the lynchpins of Jack Reynolds’ book, to these stories. The effect is a fresh take on a hoary genre that quickly morphs into something much more substantial and distinctive.
In the early parts, however, the blow-by-blow descriptions of the harlots-for-hire scene on Phuket around 1990 are tastefully done and largely sympathetic to the women. As a student of both Thai language and culture, Rosse casts himself as both participant and observer. By straddling that divide, he brings plenty of universal observations about life and hedonism to this specific milieu: “Everybody bears some burden of self-loathing, and for some that burden is so heavy they will only allow themselves joy if it’s connected to an act of penance.”
From the nether regions of Phuket the memoir scales the heights of high-society after the narrator, despondent about breaking up with a bargirl, marries a respectable Thai lady he doesn’t love and starts a family.
Now working in a five-star hotel, Rosse’s depiction of his life as a PR shill is both candid and comedic: “Normally I would greet a VIP in the lobby and walk him to the dining room, doing the warm up jokes on the way. Find out if the VIP has enough English for the intellectual jokes or if I would need to stick to jokes about farts. Settle in over appetizers and aperitifs, laud the hotel, hand out business cards, and then when the food hit the table ask for my photo opportunity.”
In one of the most memorable tales in “Leaving Thailand” (available from Amazon as an ebook or paperback), the author develops an unlikely friendship with their young nanny from Myanmar, both of whom have been tyrannized by Steve’s wife. (“A 38 year old man and a 13 year old girl. We were Vladimir and Estragon waiting for Godot in an empty, sterile, existentialist landscape.”)
But the story’s strong suit is that it plays out against a far bigger backdrop than the Phuket setting across a much wider swathe of personal history. In 2003, now in Iowa with his wife and children, the author took out a classified ad in The Phuket Gazette to try and track Pui down. The search results were zero.
Along the lines of JD Salinger’s classic short story, from which the title “For Pui with Love and Squalor” is taken, the friendship between Steve and Pui breaks free from the constraints of time and geography to float in a timeless realm. Sure, the particulars may have changed a little, but since maids and nannies from Myanmar remain fixtures throughout Southeast Asia, the story’s huge heart still pulsates with vitality.
In both Thailand and the US, the author covers plenty of ground. He takes a long trip up north to go trekking and smoke opium with a hill-tribe, which used to be a rite of passage for many backpackers. Once again, the story is not without its blackly comic interludes. When the author arrives back at JFK in New York an opium pipe he’d bought as a souvenir and forgotten about falls out on the table when the Customs agent searches his bags. After whisking him off to the back room for a personal search, he writes, “I told God, ‘Dear God, if you keep this cop’s finger out of my ass, I promise I’ll go back to Thailand and study Buddhism.”
There’s also a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the Oliver Stone movie, “Heaven and Earth.” Steve was the Head Set Dresser, and the only foreigner working on a team of nine Thai men. It’s another autobiographical piece in the collection with much grander ambitions than mere diarizing. In one passage he skewers the foreign stereotype of lazy and unreliable Thai male workers; these guys are both diligent and resourceful. In another, he conveys the main drawback of being an expat stranger living in very strange lands.
“And after two years of being the farang in Thailand, always being just outside the conversation, always trying to learn the rules and not accidentally insult anybody, always paying more for everything, it felt good to finally be on the team.”
For me, the most captivating story is “Cellies.” It starts in Iowa at a high-school graduation party in a bean field, illuminated by the lights of pickup trucks and energized by kegs of beer. Coming home from such a party, similar to one that Rosse attended, a blonde cheerleader is paralyzed for life when her boyfriend rolled his pickup on the way home.
Dorothy ends up in a nursing home across the street from the house where Steve grew up. After returning from Thailand in 1997 with his wife and two kids he winds up living in the family home again.
The contrast between all the developments in his own life, going to university then working in the film biz in New York, travelling all over Thailand before his bittersweet homecoming, and the details of Dorothy imprisoned in that nursing room, unable to move but still possessing the gifts of speech, sight and hearing, is both a devastating juxtaposition of parallel lives and a considerable feat of empathy for this hapless woman.
Hemingway famously said that the best stories are like icebergs; the biggest parts of them float beneath their surfaces: “The Old Man and the Sea” isn’t just about a fishing trip, right?
“Cellies” put me in mind of that quote, but also my hometown in Canada and all the old friends who never left. Maybe they were paralyzed by a lack of curiosity about the bigger world or all tied up in the straightjacket of a 30-year mortgage. I don’t know. It’s an open-ended kind of story. Do your own reading and choose your own interpretation.
For the most part, the stories unfold in chronological order. Towards the end, however, the author’s reflections span the vast gulf of nowadays and yesteryears after a return trip he made to Thailand in 2019.
Full of articulate and realistic stories written with candour and humour, the collection is a worthy non-fiction successor to “A Woman of Bangkok” told by “A Guy on Phuket,” who, despite the book’s title, never really left the kingdom.
Jim Algie is the author of the nonfiction collection “Bizarre Thailand” and the more recent book of music journalism and literature, “On the Night Joey Ramone Died: Tales of Rock and Punk from Bangkok, New York, Cambodia and Norway.” Both are available from Amazon.
The author, Steve Rosse
Tips when buying a vacation home in Thailand
by Marciano Birjmohun
Imagine beachfront villas, riverfront condominiums and mountain hideaways. Vacation homes like these are often purchased for particular lifestyles and leisure activities. However, buyers may need to consider other factors to make the best buying decision. Rental management, for instance, should be considered as holiday home usage often peaks during the holidays, and many homeowners want to benefit from their investment, all year round.
Location
Back in the 80s and 90s, close proximity to your primary residences was a major factor; most vacation homes were within driving distance or a short domestic flight away. However, globalisation has removed the barrier, and these days, investors cross land and sea to acquire their dream homes.
Location is the most important aspect when purchasing a vacation home for both residential and commercial reasons. When considering the location, keep the following questions in mind: Which recreational activities are available? Is there sufficient infrastructure such as mass transit, restaurants, and entertainment spots? Does the location offer a short commute to the airport? And, what kind of developments can we expect to see in the area?
Set in lush tropical gardens, Trichada Sky villa offers a private sanctuary. The pool & garden beckon while the elegant layout & design confirm you are here to relax. Pitched roofs over the common living spaces emphasise the tropical lifestyle.
The season
Holiday lodges in Chiang Mai are best visited during the cooler period of the year, while the opposite is true for beach front homes in Phuket. Vacation homes are directly linked to seasons and climates. When purchasing a vacation home, consider which season matches with your preference and schedule – investors who live in the colder hemisphere often prefer a home that offers a “warm” welcome while people in tropical countries are tempted by a crisp hideaway.
Chiang Mai Onsen Wellness Resort is primed for wellness investment, set amidst unspoiled nature on a natural hot spring in Northern Thailand.
Nature and scenery
Whether you’re looking for oceanfront, mountains or beaches, everybody is looking for that perfect, personal vacation sentiment. This is a very subjective aspect of vacation homes and often the underlying trigger in buyers’ choices. It can be the rhythmic ebbs and flows of the waves that lull you to sleep or the grand mountain that inspires awe and ignites adventurous spirits. Your ideal home should be a retreat where your inner self feels at rest – or at its best.
Beachfront Bliss does not compromise when it comes to ocean views. The low-rise condominium sits on one of Phuket’s most beautiful beaches, making for a perfect seaside escape.
Rentability
Thanks to vacation rental companies, holiday homes have gained global popularity and opened doors for millions of travellers each year. When purchasing a holiday home for investment, it is important to research rentability in the area, including: Which homes are in my area, and what kind of rental and hospitality services do the competitors provide? Is there demand and potential in this location? Which seasons will have the highest occupancy and how can I accommodate those travellers? The good news is high demand and a good reputation put your property ahead of the game and increase your rental returns.
Every detail in Chandra Villa on Koh Samui speaks of harmony with nature, from the lounge couch to the woven lanterns.
Rental management
As a vacation homeowner you will not be able to manage your own property on a weekly or even monthly basis, and expect seamless results. It’s important, therefore, to work with a reputable rental management company or hospitality operator. These days, merely managing rentals is not enough; providing top tier hospitality is the key to success.
Keep in mind that the largest operator is not always the best operator. In many markets, boutique operators have created positioning that penetrates niche markets. In either case, that company will become your business card – and the point of contact between your clients and your property. Maintain frequent communication with the operator and have them provide regular reports.
M Gallery Residences, MontAzure Lakeside exudes charm and luxury in its design. This hotel-operated community is surrounded by lakes and tropical gardens.
South Korean thriller “Parasite” sweeps the Oscars
“Parasite,” a South Korean thriller and dark comedy about modern poverty and wealth, swept the Academy awards on Sunday, taking home four Oscars including Best Picture, and making history. It is the first non-English-language film to take home the most coveted prize in Hollywood.
Its Best Original Screenplay award was the first Asian Oscar in that category, and the first for a Korean in any category. It comes on the heels of the 100th anniversary of the birth Korean cinema in 2019. The film also snapped up the prize for Best International Feature Film, as was widely expected.
Filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, who also won for best director, could barely contain his enthusiasm:
“I feel like I’ll wake up to find it’s all a dream. It all feels very surreal.”
The vicious satire about social inequality snagged the Palme d’Or at the Cannes film festival last year, and Best Foreign Language Film at last month’s Golden Globes, two more firsts for a Korean movie.
The movie follows a family of scammers from South Korea’s underbelly, who plot to secure work in an affluent Seoul household, as tutors, a driver and a housekeeper.
Critical reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. Bong told his Hollywood audience in his Golden Globes acceptance speech: “Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”
Bao Nguyen, a Vietnamese-American filmmaker, says Bong’s Oscar win is an “example to aspiring Asian and American filmmakers to follow”.
“Parasite” is deeply rooted in its depiction of Korean society without having to pander in any way to foreign audiences.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
