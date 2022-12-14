Video
The Ultimate Showdown of Youth Football Talent | BISP Soccer 7’s
The BISP Soccer 7’s is back and it is bigger and better than ever! After a two-year hiatus, the international school football tournament is returning to Phuket, Thailand. This international school soccer tournament, which has been running for many years, is one of the oldest and longest-standing events in the region. It brings together teams from all across Asia and the Middle East to compete in a world-class competition in a friendly and inclusive environment.
The BISP Soccer 7’s is not just about the football, though. The tournament also provides a chance for the community to come together and enjoy a day of food, music, and dance. There were many food stalls and vendors selling delicious local cuisine, snacks, drinks as well as musical and dance performances by BISP students.
This is an event that attracts many people to the school, so be sure to mark your calendars for next year and come out to support your favourite team. The BISP Soccer 7’s promises to be a fantastic day of football and fun for the whole family. Don’t miss out on the action – make sure you join the BISP Soccer 7’s next year!
