Thailand Video News | Ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra faces lese majeste charges, Bangla Boxing Stadium Brawl

In this Thailand video news, Alex covers the stories from across Thailand. Begining with former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra faces lese majeste charges for allegedly insulting the monarchy in a 2015 interview, amid his politically charged return in August 2023. A viral video of a brawl at Bangla Boxing Stadium in Phuket sparked criticism after an Irish boxer taunted his Russian opponent. Thai police arrested 29-year-old Arisa for a 2.8 million baht investment scam involving coerced nude clips. Outrage erupted online after Chinese tourists allowed their child to urinate near Bangkok’s Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall. Thailand’s Department of Disease Control reports a sharp rise in mpox cases post-Songkran festival, urging vigilance.

Thaksin facing else majeste charges

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been indicted on lese majeste charges for allegedly insulting the monarchy during a 2015 interview. Thaksin, who returned to Thailand in August 2023 after 15 years of exile, faces these charges amidst a complex political backdrop. Despite pledging loyalty to the monarchy, Thaksin’s indictment is seen by some as politically motivated. He has a history of conflict with Thailand’s conservative establishment and was previously sentenced to prison for corruption. Thaksin’s political influence persists, with his party currently in government. The lese majeste law remains a contentious issue in Thailand, with ongoing calls for reform.

Bangla Boxing Stadium Bedlam

A viral video of a brawl at the Bangla Boxing Stadium in Patong, Phuket, during a May 26 main event sparked widespread criticism. The fight broke out when an Irish boxer, declared the winner over a Russian opponent by a close score of 49 to 48, taunted his rival. The Russian boxer retaliated, leading to a brawl involving their cornermen and some spectators. Security quickly intervened, and the Irish boxer was awarded the championship belt. Both fighters later apologized, and no injuries were reported. Stadium officials urged sharing full footage to clarify the incident.

Thai woman arrested in nude picture extortion racket

The Royal Thai Police arrested Arisa, a 29-year-old woman, for her alleged involvement in a 2.8 million baht investment scam and a nude clip scheme. She impersonated a well-known investment platform, coercing victims to send nude clips to withdraw their funds. Arrested in Buriram under a Nonthaburi Provincial Court warrant, Arisa denied the allegations, claiming her acquaintance, Song, misused her bank account. A background check revealed her 2019 arrest for drug-related charges. Arisa is now in custody, facing further legal proceedings by the Technology Crime Suppression Division.

Chinese tourists go viral for letting their kid pee near sacred sites

A photograph of Chinese tourists letting their child urinate near the Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall in Bangkok has sparked outrage online. The image, which spread across social media, shows the child squatting by a wall with her parents nearby. The incident, deemed highly inappropriate by newly appointed Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak Pongpanit, occurred at one of Thailand’s most sacred sites. The backlash includes suggestions that the act might violate section 112 of Thailand’s penal code, which addresses insults to the monarchy. This incident follows other controversies involving tourist behavior and underscores ongoing concerns about the conduct of some Chinese tourists abroad.

Sharp rise in mpox cases after Songkran

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control has warned of a significant rise in mpox (formerly monkeypox) cases following the Songkran festival, primarily in Bangkok. As of yesterday, Thailand has recorded 787 cases, with 97% being male. The majority of cases are in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Rayong, and Udon Thani. Authorities urge vigilance, advising the public to monitor symptoms like fever, swollen lymph nodes, and rashes. Close contact with infected individuals increases the risk. Those showing symptoms should seek medical attention and practice strict hygiene to prevent further spread. Public health officials stress the importance of community involvement in curbing the outbreak.