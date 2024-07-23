Thailand Video News: Drunk American Stabs Australian to Death in Thailand, Concerns Over Bangkok Billboard Offering Foreign Passports

In this Thailand video news, Alex presented news from across Thailand and Southeast Asia countries. Highlights include a tragic stabbing incident in Krabi involving an American and an Australian, preparations for Senate leadership elections, and Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin being named Thailand’s favourite politician. The programme includes stories about His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s donation of land for a new sustainable zoo in Pathum Thani, Bangkok’s ambitious plan to create 130 new parks, and Indonesia’s move to purchase Russian oil for the first time in years. Additionally, the programme also covers Vietnam’s state funeral for the late Communist Party leader and a pivotal agreement between China and the Philippines to ease tensions in the South China Sea.

An American man, Randall Owen Johnson, 43, stabbed Australian Liam Michael Ross, 35, to death after a drunken argument in Ao Nang, Thailand. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on July 22, 2024, near Nopparat Thara Beach. The men had been drinking at a nearby restaurant and argued while returning to their hotels. Johnson stabbed Ross multiple times, leading to his death at Krabi Hospital. Police arrested Johnson at the scene and took him to Ao Nang Police Station for further investigation.

Move Forward Party MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn raised concerns over a billboard in Bangkok’s Din Daeng area offering foreign passports for sale, targeting Chinese nationals. The ad listed prices for passports from various countries, with claims of genuine documents and confidentiality. Wiroj warned this could attract transnational criminals to Thailand. Pol Maj-Gen Panthana Nutchanart stated the billboard wasn’t illegal as it didn’t offer Thai passports. The billboard, commissioned by a Singaporean company, has since been removed after causing public outcry.

Senate factions are preparing for the election of the Senate Speaker and deputy roles, with three main groups: the New Breed, the Blue group, and an independent faction. The New Breed nominated Nantana Nantavaropas for Senate Speaker, Sen Lae Dilokvidhyarat for First Deputy, and Sen Angkhana Neelapaijit for Second Deputy. They aim to improve the Senate’s image and push for a constitutional rewrite. The Blue group, with over 140 senators and allied with the Bhumjaithai Party, is likely to see Gen. Kriangkrai Srirak and Mongkol Surasajja secure key roles. The Independence faction plans to nominate Sen Boonsong Noisophon as the Second Deputy, seeking Blue group support. The elections will take place on July 23.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has been named Thailand’s favourite politician in a recent LINE TODAY survey conducted from July 1 to July 20, with about 21,000 participants. Srettha received 8,742 votes (40.13%), surpassing Move Forward Party adviser Pita Limjaroenrat, who garnered 7,425 votes (34.09%). Democrat leader Chalermchai Sri-on came third with 1,966 votes (9.03%). Other notable mentions include MFP’s Sirikanya Tansakul in fourth place and Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin in fifth. The results indicate strong public support for Srettha’s leadership.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has donated a 300-rai plot in Pathum Thani for a new zoo to replace Bangkok’s Dusit Zoo. This sustainable zoo will be three times larger, providing a natural environment for animals with ample green spaces. Emphasising animal welfare, it will include a bio-park where species coexist harmoniously. The zoo will feature a wetland-themed pond and educational exhibits on sustainability, inspired by King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Opening in phases from 2025, the zoo aims to attract 1.5-2 million visitors annually, supporting local communities and fostering wildlife conservation.

Under Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, Bangkok plans to add 130 new parks and double its tree-planting goal to two million by 2026. This initiative aims to create a “15-minute city” with accessible green spaces, following the success of planting one million trees in two years. The strategy involves developing smaller pocket parks in densely populated areas and engaging communities in the design process. The city has also increased the number of arborists from one to 15 to ensure tree health. This initiative addresses environmental issues and aims to make Bangkok more livable, especially for expatriates.

Indonesian refiner Pertamina is seeking Russian oil for the first time in years, adding Russian grades to its September crude tender lists. Pertamina hasn’t bought Russian oil since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022, despite not joining Western sanctions. The refiner requested Russian Urals oil and Sokol oil to arrive at its Cilacap refinery in mid-September. One tender closed last week, and another on Monday, with results pending. Pertamina might only purchase Russian oil if it adheres to the price cap regulation, which allows Western participation if the oil is sold below $60 per barrel.

Vietnam will hold a state funeral for Nguyen Phu Trong, the late Communist Party leader, on July 26, with two days of national mourning on July 25-26. Trong, who died at 80, led Vietnam for 13 years, promoting economic growth, anti-corruption measures, and a pragmatic foreign policy. During the mourning period, public entertainment will be suspended, and flags will be at half-mast. President To Lam has temporarily assumed Trong’s duties. Foreign leaders, including U.S. President Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Putin, have expressed their condolences.

China and the Philippines have reached a temporary agreement to ease tensions around the Sierra Madre, a beached Filipino naval ship on the disputed Second Thomas Shoal. This deal aims to de-escalate standoffs and manage maritime differences. The Philippines has maintained a contingent on the Sierra Madre since 1999 to reinforce its territorial claims. China confirmed the arrangement but insisted the ship should be removed. The Philippines rejected any requirement for prior notification to China for resupply missions and stressed it would continue asserting its maritime rights. The US has pledged support, affirming its commitment to the Philippines under the Mutual Defense Treaty.