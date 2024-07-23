AOI unifies schools to revolutionise Thailand’s education system

Picture courtesy of cottonbro studio from pexels.com

Arthit Ourairat Institution (AOI) is revolutionising Thailand’s education system by unifying its network of schools under a single governance model. This strategy aims to enhance holistic learning and optimise the use of resources, faculty, and infrastructure, thereby significantly enriching the student experience.

By pooling and harmonising these essential assets, AOI ensures that its values of integrity, innovation, inclusivity, and passion are consistently maintained, creating a transformative educational environment.

AOI’s unique approach aligns its educational offerings with the demographic characteristics of each community it serves. For example, the British International School Phuket (BISP) addresses the diverse needs of both international and Thai families in Phuket, including boarding students from around the globe.

In contrast, Satit Bilingual School Rangsit (SBS Rangsit), Satit International Bilingual School Chiang Mai (SIBS Chiang Mai), and the newly established SBS Bangkok stand out as Thailand’s only genuine bilingual schools.

These institutions offer an International Bilingual Curriculum that integrates the Thai curriculum with the Cambridge International Curriculum, fostering advanced bilingual fluency and code-switching skills among students, said Dr Apiramon Ourairat, the Chairperson and CEO of AOI.

“Our network is designed to provide every child, irrespective of their background, with access to top-tier educational opportunities that foster intellectual, emotional, and social development tailored to their environment.”

Counselling programme

A cornerstone of AOI’s educational strategy is a comprehensive university counselling programme, seamlessly integrated into each student’s educational journey and tailored to individual aspirations and strengths. This in-house service prepares students for successful placements in prestigious universities worldwide.

Moreover, SBS schools offer exceptional value with tuition fees at half the cost of traditional international schools in Thailand. Despite the reduced fees, these schools achieve university placements comparable to their more expensive counterparts. This pricing strategy is crucial, given that only the top 1% of Thai households can typically afford the standard international school fees of THB 1 million per annum.

Dr Apiramon emphasised that AOI is also committed to innovation as a fundamental aspect of its educational philosophy. Each school within the AOI network has a specific area of speciality fostering cutting-edge innovation.

BISP focuses on innovation and entrepreneurship, enhancing the academic curriculum by encouraging students to develop and test their ideas. This initiative will be further supported this academic year with a state-of-the-art Innovation Centre that facilitates boot camps and sprints, promoting a startup entrepreneurial mindset from an early age.

SBS schools, on the other hand, offer specialised facilities for students interested in medical careers, including advanced medical labs and theatres. This setup allows secondary students to gain firsthand experience in medical fields, helping them make informed decisions about their future studies before making long-term commitments.

The ambition for AOI is for all students across the network to leverage each campus’s specialisation areas for a more holistic learning experience and diversification, preparing them to thrive in a complex global society.

Elevate standards

As Thailand’s educational landscape continues to evolve, AOI stands out as a beacon of innovation and excellence, committed to democratising quality education. The organisation’s forward-thinking approach promises to significantly elevate educational standards nationwide, ensuring every student is well-prepared to navigate a complex global society.

For additional information on AOI’s educational programmes or to schedule an interview with the Head of School at each AOI institution, please visit https://arthitourairat.com, reported Bangkok Post.