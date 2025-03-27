Thailand video news | Trump tariff threat hits Thai auto industry, Cambodia rebuilds cathedral destroyed by Khmer rouge

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Jay bring key stories from Thailand and Southeast Asia. Thailand’s auto industry faces uncertainty as Trump’s proposed tariff threatens exports. Meanwhile, dramatic incidents unfold in Pattaya, including a hostage standoff involving a Tunisian tourist and a drunk American causing chaos on the road. In Bangkok, plans for a Formula One Grand Prix by 2028 gain traction. Other headlines include Thailand’s landmark ban on corporal punishment, a Malaysian military hazing tragedy, and Cambodia rebuilding a cathedral lost to the Khmer Rouge. Stay tuned for these stories and more.

Trump Tariff Threat Hits Thai Auto Industry

Thailand’s auto industry faces turmoil as Trump’s proposed 25% tariff on imported vehicles fuels global uncertainty. Car exports plunged 8.34% in February, down 18.1% for the year, while domestic sales fell 9.53%. Stricter lending rules and emissions standards add to the crisis, forcing manufacturers to cut production. The industry now pins hopes on the Bangkok International Motor Show and a 5-billion-baht loan scheme to revive demand. Trump’s decision will shape the sector’s short-term future.

Tunisian Tourist Arrested After Pattaya Hostage Standoff

Pattaya police arrested a 21-year-old Tunisian tourist after he held a Thai woman hostage with a broken bottle on Walking Street. Clad only in underwear, he accused her of theft before restraining her and threatening bar patrons. After an hour-long standoff, he fled into a nightclub, where officers subdued him. The woman, a bar worker, denied stealing his money, stating he only had 500 baht. He now faces charges of public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Drunk American Tourist Sleeps on Pattaya Road

A drunk American tourist caused chaos in Pattaya after lying in the middle of Jomtien’s Second Road, claiming he was just sleeping. Locals moved him to safety, but he refused help and became agitated. After 30 minutes of failed persuasion, the threat of police action made him suddenly walk away. Bystanders followed until he disappeared, believing he returned to his hotel. Witnesses expressed concern over his erratic behaviour.

Bikini-Clad Woman Disrupts Thai Police Station for Two Days

A Thai woman wearing a pink bikini top disrupted a Nonthaburi police station for two days due to mental health issues. Identified as 34-year-old Sudarat, she had been missing since March 23 before her husband, Ronnachai, found her. Officers provided food and support while managing her erratic behaviour. Sudarat, who has a history of mental illness, had stopped taking her medication. Her husband apologised and vowed to ensure her proper care.

Thailand Bans Corporal Punishment in Homes and Schools

Thailand has banned all forms of corporal punishment, marking a major step for children’s rights. The March 24 amendment to Section 1567 of the Civil and Commercial Code makes Thailand the 68th country to outlaw violent discipline in all settings. UNICEF praised the move, urging non-violent parenting education. A 2022 survey found that over half of Thai children faced such punishment, though the rate has declined since 2015.

Bangkok Eyes Formula One Grand Prix by 2028

Thailand plans to host a Formula One Grand Prix in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district by 2028, following a Memorandum of Understanding between the Sports Authority of Thailand and F1. Backed by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the project aims to boost Thailand’s motorsport reputation. While Chatuchak is the preferred venue, alternatives are under review. The three-year plan focuses on logistics and impact management to gain public support.

Duterte Impeachment Delayed as Senate Goes on Recess

Philippine House prosecutors filed an impeachment motion against Vice President Sara Duterte, but Senate President Chiz Escudero confirmed it cannot proceed until the Senate reconvenes. The House defended its timing, citing constitutional duty. Meanwhile, Duterte remains in The Hague, supporting former President Duterte’s ICC defence. The Senate will review the case in June, with impeachment judges sworn in on June 2 and 3.

Malaysian Soldiers Arrested for Fatal Ragging Incident

Two Malaysian Army privates were arrested over the death of 21-year-old squad mate Muhammad Muqriz Aseri at a Sarawak army base. Investigators suspect he died from blunt force trauma after being forced into strenuous early-morning exercises. Police are treating the case as suspected murder, while the Malaysian Army conducts an internal probe. The incident has reignited concerns over bullying in the military.

Cambodia Rebuilds Cathedral Destroyed by Khmer Rouge

Cambodia’s Catholic community will consecrate the new St. Joseph Cathedral in Phnom Penh this November, nearly 50 years after the Khmer Rouge destroyed Notre Dame Cathedral. Blending Khmer and Catholic designs, the $3 million project—funded mainly by regional donors—marks the country’s first new church since 1967. Catholicism, once nearly eradicated under the Khmer Rouge, has grown to about 20,000 adherents.

Vietnamese Father Fined for Letting 6-Year-Old Drive

Vietnamese authorities fined a father VND29 million (US$1,133) after a viral video showed his 6-year-old daughter driving at 40 km/h in Vinh Phuc Province. He claimed it was a treat after returning from a long absence. Officials condemned the act as a serious traffic violation, warning of the dangers of allowing unqualified minors to drive. The case underscores the need for stricter road safety awareness.

