Lottery tips and stories fuel excitement for April 1 draw

Pictures courtesy of Sanook

Lottery enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the draw on April 1. Various sources have shared their predictions for this upcoming event. Here are some notable lottery tips and stories circulating.

Renowned lottery predictor Mae Nam Nueng revealed her picks for April 1. She highlights the number 4 and suggests combinations such as 4176. For a three-digit finish, she proposes 417 and 176, and for two-digit finishes, 41, 47, 46, 17, 16, and 76.

On TikTok, user nid8857 from Pathum Ratcha Technique Solar Cell shared four Chinese calendar predictions for the draw: 168, 345, 7801, and 6740. The numbers vary, leaving interpretation open to individual perception.

PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s vehicle registration has caught the attention of many during his visit to Nakhon Sawan province. The car’s number plate is 5 ขส 45 Bangkok.

In another interesting incident, Tuck Siriporn reported an encounter with a snake in her house in Phitsanulok and a cat giving birth to four kittens in a van. Fans were quick to comment on the potential lottery numbers, suggesting 14, 98, 52, with an emphasis on 54 or 45 due to the kittens.

The 199th anniversary of the victory of Thao Suranari, known as Ya Mo, is being celebrated from January 23 to April 3. Additionally, the 557th anniversary of the founding of Nakhon Ratchasima on March 18, 2011, has inspired potential lottery numbers.

Fans of Thai rapper and singer BamBam were excited to see a charming video on TikTok where his mother, Ma Joom, shared a clip of his surprise gift of a new car. Followers quickly zoomed in on the red number plate.

Lastly, Pintongta Shinawatra, daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, posted an Instagram photo of her father paying respects to Kruba Boonchum Yanasangwaro. This post also sparked interest among lottery enthusiasts looking for lucky numbers, reported Sanook.

In similar news, a multiple lottery winner in Kamphaeng Phet province has shown her generosity by sacrificing personal pleasures to purchase an ambulance for her community.

Sawai, a 55 year old general labourer, has won the lottery an incredible 70 times, amassing nearly 1 million baht in total. She credits her extraordinary luck to a dream and a ritual she follows.

On March 1, Sawai won nearly 200,000 baht, which she decided to invest in a rescue van for the Kham Phee subdistrict in Kosamphee Nakhon district. For 13 consecutive wins, she has accumulated more than 1 million baht in total.

