Thailand video news | Drunk Thai woman attempts hara-kiri after arguing with husband, Over 80,000 tourists flock to Angkor Wat for equinox phenomenon

In today’s Thailand video news, Jay covers key stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. A domestic dispute in Chiang Mai takes a tragic turn as a woman attempts hara-kiri after an argument with her husband. Meanwhile, Bangkok and 57 provinces battle hazardous PM2.5 air pollution, raising health concerns. The government intensifies its vaping crackdown, warning users of possible prison time, while a new digital payment system, ‘Tagthai’, aims to simplify transactions for tourists. In Cambodia, over 80,000 visitors flock to Angkor Wat for the Spring Equinox, boosting cultural tourism. Lastly, a fatal boat crash near Bali’s Nusa Penida island highlights ongoing safety concerns for tourists. Stay tuned for the full stories.

Drunk Thai Woman Attempts Hara-Kiri After Arguing with Husband

A domestic dispute in Chiang Mai turned tragic when a 50-year-old Thai woman, reportedly intoxicated, attempted hara-kiri after an argument with her husband. Emergency responders arrived at their rented home around 2 a.m. and found her with severe abdominal wounds. They rushed her to a local hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery and remains in critical condition. Authorities are investigating the incident and stress the dangers of alcohol-fueled conflicts. The case highlights the urgent need for mental health support and domestic conflict resolution resources in Thailand.

Bangkok and 57 Thai Provinces Choke on Hazardous PM2.5 Air Pollution

Severe air pollution grips Thailand as Bangkok and 57 out of 76 provinces report hazardous PM2.5 levels. The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) issued red-level warnings, with Bueng Kan recording the highest concentration at 146.2 µg/m³—far above the safe limit of 37.5 µg/m³. Health officials urge residents, especially vulnerable groups, to limit outdoor exposure and wear protective masks. Amid mounting public concern, the government faces increasing pressure to enforce stricter emissions controls and promote sustainable urban policies.

Thailand Warns: Vaping Could Mean 5 Years in Prison

The Thai government has ramped up its crackdown on vaping, warning that possession or use of e-cigarettes could lead to five years in prison and hefty fines. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who once supported vaping legalization, reversed her stance due to rising health concerns. Authorities have launched a mobile app for reporting violations, aiming to curb illegal vaping. The tough approach has sparked debate, with critics questioning whether regulation might be more effective than prohibition in addressing public health risks.

Thailand Launches ‘Tagthai’ Payment System for Tourists

Thailand has introduced ‘Tagthai’, a new payment system designed for tourists who lack a local bank account. Registration requires only a passport, and users can access the service via a smartphone app with an active data connection. Although top-up options remain limited, expansions are expected soon. While mainly aimed at tourists, ‘Tagthai’ could also appeal to expats and residents concerned about banking security. The system reflects Thailand’s commitment to seamless, secure, and convenient financial transactions for visitors.

Over 80,000 Tourists Flock to Angkor Wat for Equinox Phenomenon

More than 80,000 visitors gathered at Angkor Wat to witness the Spring Equinox, where the sun rises perfectly aligned with the temple’s central tower. This celestial event, deeply rooted in Khmer history, attracted global tourists and photographers. Attendance surged 34% from previous years, boosting local tourism and business revenues. Officials praised the peaceful turnout and pledged continued investment in heritage tourism. The event not only celebrates Cambodia’s cultural legacy but also strengthens its position as a top destination for historical and spiritual tourism.

Australian Tourist Dies in Bali Boat Collision Near Nusa Penida

A tragic boat crash near Bali’s Nusa Penida island killed an Australian tourist and injured several others during a snorkelling trip. Reports indicate that a small tour boat carrying foreign visitors collided with another vessel, throwing multiple passengers into the water. Emergency crews responded quickly, but one victim did not survive. Investigators suspect negligence or miscommunication as possible causes. The accident has renewed calls for stricter marine safety regulations as Bali faces increasing scrutiny over tourist safety at sea.

