Bangkok choking: PM2.5 toxic dust clouds capital in pollution panic

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott10 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, March 24, 2025
1 minute read
Bangkok and a staggering 57 out of 76 provinces across Thailand found themselves gasping for breath today, as hazardous PM2.5 dust levels enveloped the nation.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) sounded the alarm, highlighting the north, northeast, central plain, and east regions with red-level warnings, while the south enjoyed clearer skies.

GISTDA deem PM2.5 levels below 37.5 microgrammes per cubic metre over 24 hours to be safe. Today, March 24, however, Bueng Kan took the dubious honour of the highest levels at a shocking 146.2µg/m³, with Nong Khai following at 131.5µg/m³.

Loei, Nan, and Phrae were not far behind, recording levels of 121.3, 118.1, and 117.6µg/m³, respectively. Further distress was noted in Mae Hong Son at 114.1, Lampang at 106.4, and Sing Buri at 105.4µg/m³.

Bangkok itself registered concerning figures between 102.9 and 99.7µg/m³, joined by Chai Nat, Udon Thani, Phitsanulok, Phayao, and Sukhothai. Meanwhile, Ayutthaya, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Nakhon Ratchasima were among 42 provinces reporting red levels between 75.4 and 99.4µg/m³, Bangkok Post reported.

Orange alerts, signifying serious health risks, were noted in five provinces, including Amnat Charoen and Prachuap Khiri Khan, with levels from 60.6 to 73.1µg/m³. Krabi, however, breathed a sigh of relief with moderate yellow levels at 28.5µg/m³, and 13 southern provinces, like Chumphon and Nakhon Si Thammarat, boasted PM2.5 levels between 15.4 and 23.9µg/m³.

PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter that is 2.5 micrometres in diameter or smaller. These particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, posing severe health risks, especially for those with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions. Common sources include vehicle emissions, industrial activities, and agricultural burning.

In contrast to last year, Thailand’s dust conditions are significantly worse, with a substantial increase in hazardous zones. This escalation highlights the urgent need for effective pollution control measures.

GISTDA is urging swift action, as concerned residents hope for cleaner skies and healthier air in the days to come. The stark contrast between regions underscores the complexity of tackling air quality on a national scale.

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

