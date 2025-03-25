Drug bust: Two monks caught in Krabi meth operation (video)

Two monks were arrested in Krabi province at the weekend, after being accused of selling methamphetamine pills and crystal meth.

Police uncovered a shocking stash of drugs during the raid on Sunday, March 23, but three other monks managed to escape just before officials were ready to carry out a drug test.

A special anti-drug operation led by Krabi Governor Angkul Silatewakul, along with Deputy Governors Anuwat Modphrink and Suwit Suriyawong, took place in Mueang Krabi district.

The operation, under the direction of Viratchadech Bunruangkhaw, the district’s chief officer of the security division, was part of the government’s ongoing battle against drug trafficking.

The investigation was launched after police gathered intelligence indicating that certain monks were involved in selling methamphetamine to other monks.

The operation began in Nuea Khlong district and culminated in Mueang Krabi when the vehicle of one suspect, 50 year old Jiradet, collided with a roadside barrier.

Upon arrest, he was found in possession of 101 meth pills and 6.37 grammes of crystal meth. Jiradet is now facing serious charges of possessing drugs with intent to sell.

In a follow-up raid at a local temple, 27 year old Wisit was arrested after being found with 196 meth pills in the monk’s quarters. Like Jiradet, Wisit is facing charges of possessing drugs with intent to distribute.

Meanwhile, district chief Preecha Saingthong carried out a drug test on six monks at the temple. While no drugs were detected in their urine, three monks, who are suspected of meth use, mysteriously disappeared before they could be questioned further. Police are now actively searching for the missing monks.

The two arrested suspects were handed over to Mueang Krabi Police Station for further investigation and legal action, reported KhaoSod.

This operation highlights the ongoing problem of drug trafficking in Thailand and raises serious concerns over the involvement of religious figures in illegal activities. Police are determined to root out such behaviour and maintain the integrity of religious institutions.