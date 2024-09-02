Thailand video news | 18 year old killed by American Bully dogs in Lopburi, Indonesia to reform Bali tourism amid growing concerns

In Thailand video news, Jay covers stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia countries. The news stories include a tragic incident in Lopburi as an 18 year old man was fatally attacked by his brother’s American Bully dogs, while flash floods in Sukhothai collapsed a major road and affected thousands of residents.

Advertisements

Meanwhile, gunfire erupted in a Yala market after a minor vehicle collision, and a British tourist tragically drowned during a holiday in Thailand.

On a broader scale, Thailand has deported over 144,000 Myanmar nationals amid a crackdown on illegal workers, and Vietnam successfully shut down the world’s largest piracy ring.

Additionally, a street brawl between tourists and taxi drivers in Phuket raised safety concerns, while Indonesia plans reforms in Bali’s tourism sector. Finally, the expansion of Tim Hortons into Malaysia highlights the nation’s growing coffee culture.

An 18-year-old man in Lopburi was found dead after being attacked by three American Bully dogs belonging to his older brother. The incident occurred on August 31, with the victim discovered by his mother and brother upon their return home. The man had been alone the previous night and was captured on CCTV playing with the dogs before they turned aggressive. Despite attempting to escape, he was fatally injured. The dogs were still in the room when his body was found. Authorities are investigating and have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

Flash floods and the Yom River have collapsed a 300-metre section of Highway 1195 in Wang Yai, Sukhothai, submerging farmland and affecting thousands of residents. While water levels are receding, several areas remain on high alert. The road damage has forced officials to close the route, with heavy machinery deployed for repairs. Charity groups from Chon Buri are assisting flood victims by donating essential supplies. The floods have impacted seven districts, affecting nearly 8,000 households and damaging over 43,000 rai of farmland.

Advertisements

A minor vehicle collision in Yala’s Malayu Bangkok market escalated into a shooting when two men fired three shots at a durian contractor’s pickup truck before fleeing on a motorcycle. The incident occurred on August 31, with the assailants ambushing the contractor after an earlier collision. Fortunately, no one was injured, but the truck was damaged. Police are investigating the incident, interviewing witnesses, and have alerted checkpoints to search for the suspects’ motorcycle. The altercation appears to have stemmed from the collision, with no prior connection between the parties.

A 27-year-old British man, Theo Morgan, tragically drowned during a holiday in Thailand after a night out. While on a 10-day trip in Surat Thani, Morgan disappeared after his girlfriend briefly left him during a pub crawl. CCTV footage showed him before he vanished, and it’s believed he accidentally hit his head and fell into the water. The post-mortem confirmed drowning as the cause of death, exacerbated by alcohol intoxication. Morgan, a former Metropolitan Police officer and aspiring auditor has left his family and friends in shock, highlighting the unexpected dangers that can arise from everyday decisions.

Thailand has detained and deported over 144,000 Myanmar nationals in the past three months, targeting illegal workers amidst ongoing turmoil in Myanmar. This crackdown, which began in June, involved inspections of nearly 15,000 businesses. The deported workers face a two-year ban from re-entering Thailand and risk military conscription upon their return to Myanmar. Despite the vital role of Myanmar workers in Thailand’s economy, particularly in agriculture and services, the Thai government is tightening regulations on migrant labour, raising concerns among employers and labour activists. Other nationalities were also affected by the crackdown, including Cambodians, Laotians, and Vietnamese.

A street brawl in Phuket between local taxi drivers and foreign tourists turned violent, raising concerns about visitor safety. The altercation, involving five tourists and three taxi drivers, erupted on August 30 near the Darasamut Intersection and was captured in a viral 26-second video. The fight reportedly began when Iranian tourists, who were intoxicated, were asked by a taxi driver to move away from his vehicle. The situation quickly escalated, leading to punches and bottles being thrown. Wichit Police intervened, and both sides were charged with disturbing public peace. Despite the charges, they agreed to resolve the issue amicably.

An international anti-piracy coalition, led by the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), successfully shut down Fmovies, the world’s largest illegal streaming operation based in Vietnam. The operation, which included affiliated sites like Bflixz and Myflixer, garnered over 6.7 billion visits between January 2023 and June 2024. Vietnamese police, working with ACE and Hollywood studios such as Netflix and Disney, arrested two men connected to the sites. The takedown hailed as a significant victory for the global creative community, sends a strong deterrent message against online piracy.

Indonesia plans to reform tourism in Bali to enhance quality and preserve local culture, according to senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan. An audit will address issues such as crime, over-development, and competition for jobs caused by the approximately 200,000 foreigners living on the island. The government intends to deport problematic tourists and prevent them from returning. With Bali receiving 2.9 million foreign visitors in the first half of this year, officials aim to avoid negative impacts similar to those seen in Barcelona. The government will also focus on tackling trash, improving infrastructure, and preventing further over-development. A policy plan for these reforms will be announced soon.

The arrival of Tim Hortons in Malaysia highlights the country’s growing coffee culture, shifting from its traditional tea-drinking habits. Malaysia’s coffee consumption surged by 73% in 2021-22 and nearly 58% the following year, although demand recently dipped due to economic challenges. Despite this, the coffee market remains robust, with over 3,330 branded outlets, driven by social trends among millennials and Gen Z. Tim Hortons plans to expand to 100 outlets in Malaysia within a decade, reflecting the nation’s appeal as a market for international brands. Local competitors like ZUS Coffee also continue to thrive amid the boom.