Thailand Top Stories | Quarantine like to be waived for vaccinated travellers on November 1 | October 12

Natty gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and Southeast Asia: Quarantine like to be waived for vaccinated travellers from 10 countries, Alcohol ban likely to be lifted by December, Tham Luang cave complex will reopen on Friday, Indonesia to reopen borders to travellers from 18 countries, Vietnam workers flee the industrial belt due to Covid-19, Myanmar currency drops 50%.

