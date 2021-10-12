Half a million baht in sex toys and products seized in series of raids

Sex toys and sexual enhancement drugs were seized by Thai police in a series of raids in Bangkok and the neighbouring province of Samut Prakan. Thai media reports that a Thai husband and Vietnamese wife were arrested for allegedly importing the products illegally.

Officers held a standard press conference, displaying the seized items including boxes of dildos, packages of synthetic vagina, X-Marvel Max male sexual enhancement drugs, and Titan Gel, which is made for men. Reports say the products are valued at a total of half a million baht.

While sex toys are sold openly on the street in Thailand in popular redlight districts, like the Nana area, the products are not regulated by the Thai Food and Drug Administration and are illegal. Since there’s no consumer protection, selling the unregulated vibrators and lubricants is considered to pose a risk of potentially harming someone who uses the products.

According to reports, the Thai-Vietnamese couple have allegedly been importing the sex enhancing products into Thailand’s Northeast region and selling them online for the past two years.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now

