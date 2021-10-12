Connect with us

Crime

Half a million baht in sex toys and products seized in series of raids

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Photo via Royal Thai Police

Sex toys and sexual enhancement drugs were seized by Thai police in a series of raids in Bangkok and the neighbouring province of Samut Prakan. Thai media reports that a Thai husband and Vietnamese wife were arrested for allegedly importing the products illegally.

Officers held a standard press conference, displaying the seized items including boxes of dildos, packages of synthetic vagina, X-Marvel Max male sexual enhancement drugs, and Titan Gel, which is made for men. Reports say the products are valued at a total of half a million baht.

While sex toys are sold openly on the street in Thailand in popular redlight districts, like the Nana area, the products are not regulated by the Thai Food and Drug Administration and are illegal. Since there’s no consumer protection, selling the unregulated vibrators and lubricants is considered to pose a risk of potentially harming someone who uses the products.

According to reports, the Thai-Vietnamese couple have allegedly been importing the sex enhancing products into Thailand’s Northeast region and selling them online for the past two years.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Rain
2021-10-12 13:34
Damn! There goes the investment....
image
Malc-Thai
2021-10-12 13:54
If the police took the viagra then no need to use their finger to point at the goods seized
image
Bob20
2021-10-12 13:55
Maybe reverse the name to Krungtep again too 🤔
image
Pompies
2021-10-12 13:55
When the Minster for the Digital Economy was recommending that Thailand allow vapers he should have included vibrators and any other electronic sex toy. He wants this country to be in the forefront of the new world of digital products,…
image
gummy
2021-10-12 14:06
Well if they are really concerned about plastic dicks and unreal pussies the entire Thai administration should be arrested as there is nothing more artificial.
Thaiger

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand1 hour ago

Families call on Thai authorities to help teenagers stuck in Myanmar under work contract
Crime1 hour ago

Half a million baht in sex toys and products seized in series of raids
Video2 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | Quarantine like to be waived for vaccinated travellers on November 1 | October 12
Sponsored23 hours ago

Rediscover Thailand with IsWhere – An easy-to-use travel recovery application

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand3 hours ago

Nov 1 re-opening, Tham luang cave re-opening, Unaccounted covid no. | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.107
Chiang Rai4 hours ago

Tham Luang, site of dramatic 2018 rescue, re-opens to tourists on Friday
Tourism4 hours ago

Opinion divided on proposed 500 baht tourism tax
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Health official defends quality of antigen test kits, acknowledges shortcomings
Thailand5 hours ago

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s televised address, translated in English
Koh Samui5 hours ago

Koh Samui sees surge in sandbox bookings for October
Tourism6 hours ago

Thailand to lift quarantine for vaccinated tourists from low-risk countries
Thailand17 hours ago

BREAKING: Vaccinated travellers from 10 countries allowed to enter without quarantine starting November 1
Property19 hours ago

Bangkok sees strong, luxury condo demand in first half of 2021
Thailand News Today20 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Tax on highly skilled foreigners lowered, Covid numbers rising | October 11
Thailand22 hours ago

Police in Central Thailand raid party, arrest 220 teenagers
Transport23 hours ago

Important rules and behaviours for driving in Thailand
Thailand4 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending