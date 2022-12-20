Video
Thailand News Today | Thailand to promote tourism to Pattaya in new campaign
Thailand is gearing up to focus on promoting the beach town of Pattaya as part of its new tourism campaign.
Known as the country’s “sin city”, it will reportedly be part of the “Amazing Thailand, Amazing New Chapters” campaign put forth by the Tourism Authority of Thailand. Partnering with Tiger Airline, the authority will launch the “Fresh Up Chonburi Family Destination” promotional campaign.
The campaign featured an event at the Hilton Hotel last weekend as it aimed to strengthen the tourism industry and increase the appeal of Pattaya as an ideal tourist destination.
The campaign is focusing on drawing visitors from East Asia. Business and networking opportunities were targeted with the campaign focusing on online travel agencies as well as local tourism outlets.
Over 2,000 tourists left Koh Samui by plane yesterday amidst the ongoing huge waves wreaking havoc on Thailand.
Waves were up to 4 metres high in the Gulf of Thailand near Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan, and Koh Tao. Boats were banned from leaving ports on Koh Samui yesterday, and a total of 2,400 tourists left the island by plane.
People leaving the island had to change their plans by leaving via Bangkok Airways at the Samui International Airport instead of by ferry.
Red flags have now been posted on many of Koh Samui’s beaches. Ferries and all boats are also being banned from leaving ports in Surat Thani.
The tourism and sports ministry is proposing, Bangla Walking Street in Phuket to extend operating hours of nighttime entertainment venues until 4am after previous proposals were rejected by the Public Health Ministry.
The alcoholic beverage control committee last month dismissed a proposal to extend the period of alcohol sales, citing its study that forecast road accidents would increase by 27% if this measure is allowed.
The tourism and sports minister said the ministry agreed to reduce the pilot areas to only Bangla Walking Street in Phuket, as it is famous for its night entertainment and should be ready to adopt the new opening hours without any obstacles as the majority of guests are foreigners.
He said the ministry needs six months to prove that extending hours could help increase revenue by 25%. If the Bangla test is successful over the six month period, more locations will be submitted for consideration.
And we’re ending this segment with something to cheer about.
When it comes to drinking, some people know their limits. And some people… well… some people are like this Finnish man recently scooped up off the street in Pattaya late at night. The tourist wasn’t dead though. He was just so drunk that he passed out driving his motorbike home and was found sleeping in the middle of the busy road.
Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon reported finding him in the Nong Prue subdistrict of Bang Lamung in Chon Buri. He was blissfully sleeping in the middle of Soi Khao Talo.
The passed-out intoxicated Finnish man was found on the ground with his toppled bike nearby on the road. Rescue workers report that he had no injuries but he was out cold and reeking of booze, giving workers a pretty clear indication of what had occurred.
The Finnish man was given ammonia to sniff to wake him from his drunken slumber. Then rescuers were able to get him up and out of the road. They managed to escort him back to his home to make sure he was safe.
