Thailand
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
On Thursday, Thai police reported the arrests of two Chinese citizens and 17 Thais for operating several illegal money lending applications charging interest rates of 2,080 percent per year.
The Center for Countering Abuse by Loan Sharks of the Royal Thai Police investigated more than 40 illegal money lending applications after numerous victims filed complaints in the last 12 months.
The police reported that the two main applications lending money to victims were named “Self Service” and “Wallet for You to Borrow.”
Inside these applications, users could find links to over 40 related apps that allowed them to borrow money. The apps charged interest of 40 percent per week or 2,080 percent per year. The loan sharks would make a call or send a threatening message to expose the personal information of debtors who missed repayments.
According to Thai media, Chinese investors were behind the operation. Over 1.5 billion baht was found in circulation from the Self Service application and about one billion baht in the Wallet for You to Borrow application. More than 30 bank accounts were used for money laundering.
The masterminds behind the apps would launder the money by spending it on cryptocurrency, computers, and other various products and services.
Twenty-two suspects were found involved in the application, 19 of whom were arrested in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Payao, Chiang Rai, Chon Buri, and Prachuap Kiri Khan provinces. Two Chinese citizens tried to flee the country but the police caught them first. Three suspects are still at large.
The officers seized five bank accounts amounting to 5.3 million baht, three computers, two mobile phones, four sim cards, one internet router, and three debit cards.
The 19 suspects have been charged with three counts…
- Section 5 of the Act of Interest on Loan from Financial Institution B.E. 2523: anyone who operates a personal loan business without permission shall be punished with imprisonment from one to five years and a fine of 100,000 to 500,000 baht.
- Section 4 of the Excessive Interest Rate Prohibition Act B.E. 2560: anyone who collects overrated interest shall be punished with imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both.
- Section 41 of the Debt Collection Act B.E.2558: anyone who threatens or uses violent acts which cause damage to debtors’ bodies, reputations, or properties, shall be punished with imprisonment of up to five years.
Police said they are still tracking down the three runaway loan sharks and are also investigating other illegal money-lending gangs.
Victims or anyone who has useful information about the case can contact 1599, 24 hours a day.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Floods hits Malaysia hard, tens of thousands displaced
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
Thailand News Today | Thailand to promote tourism to Pattaya in new campaign
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
Burmese workers in Bangkok protest for 600 baht minimum wage
Trafficking rears ugly head again after group of Thais escapes slavery in Cambodia
Thai man reportedly intoxicated injures Russian motorcyclist in Pattaya crash
Twitter poll tells Musk: step down, he changes rules
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
Thousands attend run-walk in Chon Buri to raise money for children’s organisations
Anutin promises no 4am curfew; Tourism Ministry suggests Bangla Road trial
Corpse found in Bangkok water tank might not be a murder case
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
Gunman kills 5 in condo shooting near Toronto
New restaurants in Phuket to try this December 2022
Taxi drives off forgetting Norwegian tourist at petrol station in Thailand
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
Man faked death to break up with his wife
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
Swedish man falls from Patong hotel
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
7 year old girl falls from mum’s bike, killed by oncoming public bus in Bangkok
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
Tuhao buck passes to Department of Special Investigation
Russian basketball player tragically killed by electrocution in Pattaya
Temples hold prayers for recovery of Princess Bajrakitiyabha
Check Thai lottery result 16 December 2022
Major Qatar corruption scandal allegedly involving Greek MEP
Best neighborhoods to reside in Bangkok in 2023
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Education3 days ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
Koh Samui2 days ago
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
-
World1 day ago
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
-
Crime1 day ago
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
-
Thailand2 days ago
Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge
-
South2 days ago
Northern Irishman missing in Khao Sok after kayak capsized
-
Eastern Thailand2 days ago
Hunger calling at villagers doors amid drought in central Thailand
-
Entertainment2 days ago
‘Tis the season of the Grinch