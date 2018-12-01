Connect with us

Thailand

Thaiger Radio News – Saturday

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

Thaiger Radio News – Saturday | The Thaiger

The Thaiger

Thailand

Influx of Indian tourists expected over the next decade

The Thaiger

Published

56 mins ago

on

December 1, 2018

By

Influx of Indian tourists expected over the next decade | The Thaiger

PHOTO: LookEast Magazine

Tourism from India will increase markedly over the next ten years.

This prediction from the head of the Association of Thai Travel Agents, Wichit Prakorpkoson. By 2028 he says he expects 10 million Indian visitors each year. About Chinese tourism, the ATTA chief say he expected the numbers to slow from previous trends but there will still be 20 million visitors from China coming to Thailand annually in ten years time.

Speaking to Thai Rath, he also called for the free visa-on-arrival scheme to be extended to after Songkran (April 13) and make it easier for tourists to visit neighboring countries.

He predicted that Chinese tourism would be back to normal by January 2019 after the downturn in Q4, 2018. He says 10.5 million visitors from China have come to Thailand this year among the 38 million total arrivals.

“The 20% growth in Chinese tourism year-on-year is no longer sustainable but I expect 11-11.5 million Chinese to come in 2019.

He says he expects a dramatic surge in Indian tourism –  1.5 million visitors for 2018. But he expects this to grow to 20% a year and be 3 million visitors annually in five years time and 10 million in ten years time.

Tourism and Sports Minister Weerasak Kowsurat revealed in the same article that requests have been made and granted for an increase in flights from India into Phuket and Don Muang airports.

He also wants to make renting vehicles easier for tourists by making temporary licences easier to get and doing away with fines levied on people renting to those without licences.

SOURCE: Thai Rath

Thailand

Import of birds and poultry from Russia suspended to avoid bird flu

The Thaiger

Published

18 hours ago

on

November 30, 2018

By

Import of birds and poultry from Russia suspended to avoid bird flu | The Thaiger

The Livestock Development Department is imposing a 90 day slowdown of imports into or transit through Thailand of birds and poultry, as well as their carcasses from Russia, Togo and Congo to prevent a possible spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza HPAI H5N1 virus in the country (bird flu).

Thai PBS reports that the department’s previous announcement for a temporary suspension of the import into or transit through the country of birds and poultry such as chicken and geese from Russia expired on November 5, but the World Organisation of Animal Health reported that the highly contagious virus is still spreading in Russia due to the migration of sick birds and poultry, hence, the necessity to extend the temporary suspension for another 90 days as of November 29 since the publication of the announcement in the Royal Gazette.

Similar announcements were also issued for birds and poultry from Togo and Congo where HPAI H5N1 is spreading.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Thai Life

Thais need to have more babies to reverse declining population

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

18 hours ago

on

November 30, 2018

By

Thais need to have more babies to reverse declining population | The Thaiger

PHOTO: SteemKR

A government advisory body is urging the Government to come up with measures to encourage Thais to have more babies.

The National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB) has urged the government to implement additional measures to improve the birth rate in Thailand, following a recent study detailing the impact of a shrinking population.

Thailand, with the fertility rate of 1.6 births per woman aged 15 to 49 in 2010, which is already among the lowest fertility rates in ASEAN, is expect to see that rate drop to 1.3 births by 2040.

As well, the working-age population is shrinking and the country is inching towards an ageing society status by 2021, when elderly citizens will account at 20 per cent of the population.

According to the NESDB, Thailand has to maintain the birth rate at 500,000 per year to keep the country’s economy and workforce afloat.

NESDB deputy secretary-general Chutinart Wongsuban says that besides raising awareness about the value of having children and the joy of having a family, there are three things the government can do to convince the Gen Y people to have more babies.

They include a lump sum payment from the government to support the cost of raising new children, a tax deduction for child support, and the establishment of a fund to support the cost of raising children, Chutinart said.

She based the recommendations on results of the agency’s survey on attitudes and socio-economic factors from 3,734 Generation Y respondents (those born from 1980-2000) and comprise 44 per cent married households and 56 per cent single households.

The survey found that 18 per cent of Gen-Y single people didn’t want to have their own families as they focused on independence and working. Also, 20.5 per cent of Gen-Y people had no baby yet and didn’t want to have any, citing reasons including the desire to live freely, the focus on work rather than having children, the wish to enjoy their current life, and the concern about high cost of raising children.

Read the rest of the report HERE.

