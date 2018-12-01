Thaiger Radio News – Saturday | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thaiger Radio News – Saturday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere…
Can't get enough Thaiger? Try Thaiger Radio with music, weather, traffic, news & local programming or view some Thailand Top 10s lists.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand.
Thailand
Influx of Indian tourists expected over the next decade
PHOTO: LookEast Magazine
Tourism from India will increase markedly over the next ten years.
This prediction from the head of the Association of Thai Travel Agents, Wichit Prakorpkoson. By 2028 he says he expects 10 million Indian visitors each year. About Chinese tourism, the ATTA chief say he expected the numbers to slow from previous trends but there will still be 20 million visitors from China coming to Thailand annually in ten years time.
Speaking to Thai Rath, he also called for the free visa-on-arrival scheme to be extended to after Songkran (April 13) and make it easier for tourists to visit neighboring countries.
He predicted that Chinese tourism would be back to normal by January 2019 after the downturn in Q4, 2018. He says 10.5 million visitors from China have come to Thailand this year among the 38 million total arrivals.
“The 20% growth in Chinese tourism year-on-year is no longer sustainable but I expect 11-11.5 million Chinese to come in 2019.
He says he expects a dramatic surge in Indian tourism – 1.5 million visitors for 2018. But he expects this to grow to 20% a year and be 3 million visitors annually in five years time and 10 million in ten years time.
Tourism and Sports Minister Weerasak Kowsurat revealed in the same article that requests have been made and granted for an increase in flights from India into Phuket and Don Muang airports.
He also wants to make renting vehicles easier for tourists by making temporary licences easier to get and doing away with fines levied on people renting to those without licences.
SOURCE: Thai Rath
Thailand
Import of birds and poultry from Russia suspended to avoid bird flu
The Livestock Development Department is imposing a 90 day slowdown of imports into or transit through Thailand of birds and poultry, as well as their carcasses from Russia, Togo and Congo to prevent a possible spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza HPAI H5N1 virus in the country (bird flu).
Thai PBS reports that the department’s previous announcement for a temporary suspension of the import into or transit through the country of birds and poultry such as chicken and geese from Russia expired on November 5, but the World Organisation of Animal Health reported that the highly contagious virus is still spreading in Russia due to the migration of sick birds and poultry, hence, the necessity to extend the temporary suspension for another 90 days as of November 29 since the publication of the announcement in the Royal Gazette.
Similar announcements were also issued for birds and poultry from Togo and Congo where HPAI H5N1 is spreading.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Thai Life
Thais need to have more babies to reverse declining population
PHOTO: SteemKR
A government advisory body is urging the Government to come up with measures to encourage Thais to have more babies.
The National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB) has urged the government to implement additional measures to improve the birth rate in Thailand, following a recent study detailing the impact of a shrinking population.
Thailand, with the fertility rate of 1.6 births per woman aged 15 to 49 in 2010, which is already among the lowest fertility rates in ASEAN, is expect to see that rate drop to 1.3 births by 2040.
As well, the working-age population is shrinking and the country is inching towards an ageing society status by 2021, when elderly citizens will account at 20 per cent of the population.
According to the NESDB, Thailand has to maintain the birth rate at 500,000 per year to keep the country’s economy and workforce afloat.
NESDB deputy secretary-general Chutinart Wongsuban says that besides raising awareness about the value of having children and the joy of having a family, there are three things the government can do to convince the Gen Y people to have more babies.
They include a lump sum payment from the government to support the cost of raising new children, a tax deduction for child support, and the establishment of a fund to support the cost of raising children, Chutinart said.
She based the recommendations on results of the agency’s survey on attitudes and socio-economic factors from 3,734 Generation Y respondents (those born from 1980-2000) and comprise 44 per cent married households and 56 per cent single households.
The survey found that 18 per cent of Gen-Y single people didn’t want to have their own families as they focused on independence and working. Also, 20.5 per cent of Gen-Y people had no baby yet and didn’t want to have any, citing reasons including the desire to live freely, the focus on work rather than having children, the wish to enjoy their current life, and the concern about high cost of raising children.
Read the rest of the report HERE.
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
No more smoking in public in Thailand
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
13 year old Muay Thai fighter dies from head injuries
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Phew! Police report there is no prostitution or drugs in Walking Street
Visa-fee waiver for 21 countries as tourism slump sparks panic
E-cigarettes and vaping to be legalised in Thailand
Customer dies during Thai massage
Chinese investment sets new records in property purchases
Thailand, third biggest medical tourism destination in the world
Influx of Indian tourists expected over the next decade
School van driver accused of raping two schoolgirls
Minister promises a year of ‘Khon’
Airline staff mock young girl over her name – Abcde
Thaiger Radio News – Saturday
Co-working space – not just for start-ups
Import of birds and poultry from Russia suspended to avoid bird flu
Thais need to have more babies to reverse declining population
Singapore businessman’s Porsche hits Krabi Police officer
Alleged drug mule shot dead in clash with troops in Chiang Rai
Government to give cash handouts to oil palm planters
Thaiger Radio News – Friday
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Thai Khon now listed with UNESCO as ‘intangible heritage of humanity’
‘Recognise all citizen’s right to create a family’ – Rainbow Sky Association
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Trending
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
-
Phuket1 day ago
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
-
Business4 days ago
Thai Airways – we need more planes
-
Chiang Mai4 days ago
Chiang Mai official says the hotel sell-off is “because there were too many tourists”
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Chinese tourist mixed up in a ‘misunderstanding’ in Pattaya
-
Krabi4 days ago
Big drug dealer killed in Krabi
-
Phuket2 days ago
Pic of female sunbather on Phuket balcony goes viral in social media
-
Thailand3 days ago
Buffalo smiles end up in tears
You must be logged in to post a comment Login