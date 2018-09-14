Connect with us

Thaiger Radio News – Friday

The Thaiger

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere…

The Thaiger

Bangkok

February 24 election date official – probably

The Thaiger & The Nation

1 hour ago

September 14, 2018

PHOTO: A pro-election protest earlier this year. Looks like protesters' demands are being answered - Kyodo News

Put it in your calendar. As far as the Government's main voices are concerned February 24 is THE date for the next Thai general election.

Government leaders are reiterating that the national elections will be held on February 24, now that the last two electoral organic laws were promulgated on Wednesday.

The Nation reports that Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwan has stressed that the date remains unchanged, though how the relaxation of the ban on political activities unfolds depe...
Bangkok

Election between December 11 and May 9

The Thaiger & The Nation

14 hours ago

September 13, 2018

The forecast for two typhoons is relatively easy and accurate to predict. Predicting the next Thai election, less so. Place your bets (except that gambling in Thailand is illegal).


Thailand's Election Commission has outlined a tentative time frame for the next election vote, starting from December 11, at the earliest, to May 9 next year, at the latest.


The timeframe was set following yesterday's promulgation of the new law on MP elections, said EC secretary-general Jarungwit Phumma.


However, setting the exact election date can occur only after the junta imposed political ban is partially lifted to pave the way for political parties to meet and plan for the election, he ad...

National

Two weather systems cooking up a storm, heading our way

The Thaiger

19 hours ago

September 13, 2018

It's the wettest month of the year and we're about to get plenty of moisture over the next five days, according to the Meteorological Department.

"For most of Thailand, the wettest months are usually August-October. However, the Gulf Coast of the southern peninsula (e.g. Ko Samui, Ko Pha Ngan) is affected by the south-west monsoon which can lead to heavy rainfall in November and the beginning of December." - Thaizer

Much of Thailand is being told to brace for a series of heavy rains brought by two approaching storms during the next seven days, while people living downstream of dams are hoping for 'thoughtful' water management to minimise impacts from water discharge.

The Thai Meteorological Department is cautioning many parts of Thailand that they will experience a large amount of precipitation from Tropical Storm 'Barijat', which will affect the northern and northeastern regions today and tomorrow, and Typhoon 'Mangkhut', which ...
