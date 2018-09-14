National
Thaiger Radio News – Friday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere…
Bangkok
February 24 election date official – probably
Put it in your calendar. As far as the Government's main voices are concerned February 24 is THE date for the next Thai general election.
Government leaders are reiterating that the national elections will be held on February 24, now that the last two electoral organic laws were promulgated on Wednesday.
The Nation reports that Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwan has stressed that the date remains unchanged, though how the relaxation of the ban on political activities unfolds depe...
Bangkok
Election between December 11 and May 9
The forecast for two typhoons is relatively easy and accurate to predict. Predicting the next Thai election, less so. Place your bets (except that gambling in Thailand is illegal).
Thailand’s Election Commission has outlined a tentative time frame for the next election vote, starting from December 11, at the earliest, to May 9 next year, at the latest.
The timeframe was set following yesterday’s promulgation of the new law on MP elections, said EC secretary-general Jarungwit Phumma.
However, setting the exact election date can occur only after the junta imposed political ban is partially lifted to pave the way for political parties to meet and plan for the election, he ad...
National
Two weather systems cooking up a storm, heading our way
"For most of Thailand, the wettest months are usually August-October. However, the Gulf Coast of the southern peninsula (e.g. Ko Samui, Ko Pha Ngan) is affected by the south-west monsoon which can lead to heavy rainfall in November and the beginning of December." - Thaizer
Much of Thailand is being told to brace for a series of heavy rains brought by two approaching storms during the next seven days, while people living downstream of dams are hoping for 'thoughtful' water management to minimise impacts from water discharge.
The Thai Meteorological Department is cautioning many parts of Thailand that they will experience a large amount of precipitation from Tropical Storm 'Barijat', which will affect the northern and northeastern regions today and tomorrow, and Typhoon 'Mangkhut', which ...
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Find your dream property in Thailand
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Central Phuket opens on September 10
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
The new Blue Tree waterpark and entertainment precinct unveiled
DSI crackdown on foreigners using Thai nominees: Law firm raided in Bangkok, Phuket and Samui
Carnage continues on Thai roads
From tropical paradise to busy urban island – Phuket
Thaiger Radio News – Friday
Hua Hin’s Centara Grand Beach Resort make it into list of best heritage hotels
Koh Tao businessman announces his suicide, then kills himself
February 24 election date official – probably
Thammasat University cheerleader billboards send mixed messages
Surprise raids seize fake goods valued at 30 million baht in Chiang Mai
Election between December 11 and May 9
Mega storm bears down on Luzon Island, The Philippines
Chiang Mai biker feeding the homeless
Four live, one dead sea turtle, washed up on Phuket Beach
Two weather systems cooking up a storm, heading our way
‘2,215’ – this year’s ‘must see’ documentary
Green light for new Chiang Mai light rail project
Chiang Rai Governor Prajon hosts seminar to develop SEZs in northern Thailand
Thaiger Radio News – Thursday
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
Trending
-
Krabi3 days ago
Maya Bay – closed for one extra month
-
Business4 days ago
The new Central Floresta is open
-
Business2 days ago
Phuket now has a world class shopping hub
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Scuffle in Walking Street ends up in hugs and wais
-
Phuket3 days ago
Minivan driver seriously injured in Patong hill accident – VIDEO
-
Phuket4 days ago
Phuket underwear thief caught on CCTV – VIDEO
-
Business2 days ago
Bangkok’s MRT given the green light to run Phuket and Chiang Mai light rails
-
Samui4 days ago
Alleged Koh Tao rape victim accuses Thai police of suppressing truth
You must be logged in to post a comment Login