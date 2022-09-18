Local’s insights on flooding in Bangkok

https://youtu.be/qm4R–JB7JE

The heaviest rainfall recorded in two decades last week triggered floods in many low-lying areas and streets of Bangkok, especially in areas along the river and canals. What are authorities doing? How are locals surviving? We asked the locals how are they affected and asked if they want to say anything to the people in charge.

