Female suspect in Kyrgyzstani woman’s death arrested in Bangkok

Published

 on 

Photo by Thai Rath.

UPDATE

A female suspect in the case of the Kyrgyzstani woman who plunged to her death in Pattaya on Friday has been arrested yesterday in Bangkok. The victim, 30 year old Anara Seitaleva, died after falling from a hotel balcony on Friday, September 16.

Police arrested a 27 year old Chinese woman named Rou Li at a condominium in Bangkok’s Rama 9 area yesterday. The police seized her passport, cash, a credit card, and seven mobile phones.

After searching a house in Pattaya yesterday, police have also identified two other suspects in the case. One is a 48 year old man from Hong Kong named Nin Wan Su. The other is another Chinese woman, 32 year old Song Sian Li. Police questioned 45 year old Wang Gang, who is reportedly one of the women’s husbands.

Police found that Nin Wan Su had picked up Seitaleva at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on July 16. He then brought her to Laos to work in a call centre. When she was unable to do the job, he took pornographic photos of her. Su then blackmailed Seitaleva to do what the gang wanted her to do, or else they would send the photos to her family.

On July 27 she was brought back to Thailand and transferred to the two women who prostituted her for almost two months until she managed to escape on September 11. A chief of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, Major General Thitawat Suriyachai, said that Seitaleva had contacted police on September 13. She said she was being chased by a Chinese gang after escaping from forced prostitution in Pattaya and Bangkok.

There is now an autopsy underway to find out whether Seitaleva was raped before she died.

ORIGINAL STORY

A Kyrgyzstani woman who plunged to her death in Pattaya yesterday had previously reported problems with a Chinese gangster. The 30 year old woman died after falling from a hotel balcony. This was after she had recently filed a report to Pattaya police saying she was defrauded by a Chinese gangster to be a prostitute.

An American man had owned the room on the seventh floor where the woman had been staying. The hotel is located on Thap Phraya Road in the Bang Lamung district. The man, Bechstein Hans Matthias, told police…

“The Kyrgyzstani woman was a friend of my ex-girlfriend. She used to ask for help as she was allegedly being defrauded by a Chinese gangster to become a prostitute. She claimed she needed a place to hide. I don’t personally know her but I gave one of my rooms for her to stay in.”

The woman had thrown bank notes adding up to over 10,000 baht over the balcony before she fell. Police found that she had also recently seen a doctor, although the reason was unclear.

Pattaya Police are continuing to investigate.

SOURCE: Thai Rath | Thai Newsroom | The Pattaya News

 

 

Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand.

