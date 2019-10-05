Thailand’s Justice Minister to re-open Japanese tourist murder case | The Thaiger

Crime
Thailand’s Justice Minister to re-open Japanese tourist murder case
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times
Somsak Thepsutin, Thailand’s Justice Minister, says a 12 year old unsolved murder case will be re-opened.
In 2007, Tomoko Kawashita, a 25 year old Japanese tourist, was found in Wat Saphan Hin National Park in Sukothai, central Thailand, with her throat slit and evidence that she had been raped.
No match was ever found for the DNA extracted from semen found in the victim’s body, even though investigators at the time collected samples from 300 people living in the area.
However, it’s understood that some evidence collected from the victim’s clothes did lead to one suspect, who efused to provide his DNA and has since died. Minister Somsak says there’s a possibility this person was related to the murderer and that investigators will visit the family.
Minister Somsak made his pledge to re-open the case yesterday, after visiting the Institute of Forensic Science in Sukothai.
“Even though the victim’s family has not called on the government to solve this murder case, we have told Japanese authorities that we are not ignoring it. We have to show that the Justice Ministry is working hard to find the murderer.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Chinese woman arrested for using Thai woman’s identity for 20 years
PHOTO: ThaiVisa
A Chinese guide has confessed to obtaining a Thai ID card by stealing the identity of a Thai woman nearly 20 years ago and working illegally in Thailand ever since.
Her deception finally came to light when immigration officials at Suvarnabhumi airport noticed she was struggling to write in Thai while filling out a form.
The woman says she obtained a Thai ID card at the registration office in Phetchaburi, central Thailand, using a Thai woman’s identity nearly 20 years ago – and had renewed it in the Prawet district of Bangkok.
The police have now spoken with the Thai woman whose identity was stolen, who confirms she no longer has an ID card. She has attempted to regain her status at the office in Phetchaburi and had to undergo a DNA test with her father in order for the registration to go ahead.
SOURCE: The Nation
Chinese con men wanted for 700 million baht fraud arrested in Phuket
PHOTO: Workpoint News
Three Chinese men wanted in their home country for an internet banking scam have been caught and arrested in Phuket. While attempting to lay low, the men were instead tracked down and busted by Thai immigration police.
Ma Jin and Li Yingquan, both 42, were arrested with Chen Zhenhua, 30, after police in Tianjin, China, issued warrants for all three. They are accused of being involved in an internet banking scam that netted them over 700 million baht.
Thai Immigration Bureau commander, Pol Lt-General Sompong Chingduang, confirmed the arrest yesterday.
“The Immigration Bureau has been working with the International Crime Prevention Unit and Phuket Immigration Office to track the activities of these three suspects. They fled from China to Phuket to lay low at an apartment in Kamala, sub-district of Kathu district.”
It’s understood all three men will have their visas revoked and be deported to China to face charges.
General Sompong says that Ma, who was previously employed in the finance sector in China, had been using a specialised USB stick to transfer money from the company’s online bank account into his own account since 2017.
“He swindled over 700 million baht by making 188 transfers from the company’s account, while the other two suspects are accomplices who fled to Phuket together.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok woman arrested for stealing credit card from her boss
PHOTO: www.innnews.co.th
A woman and her husband have been arrested after she stole a credit card from her boss and used it go to on a spending spree.
Nattamon Puangjumpa, 26 years of age, and her husband Pornchai are now facing charges of theft and credit card fraud after she took the credit card from her boss’s desk.
Thai Residents reports that Nattamon began using the card to withdraw cash, with her boss not realising what had happened until he received the credit card bill.
The victim had never activated the card for use and immediately suspected his former employee, filing a police report the same day.
Police found the woman hiding out in the Jomthong district of Bangkok and arrested her. Nattamon admits that while working for the victim as a company administrator, she stole the credit card from his desk.
She then called the bank to activate the card, claiming to be the cardholder. Once activated, she was able to use it to withdraw cash. It’s understood she managed to withdraw at least 10,000 baht before she was caught.
The woman claims she stole the card because she couldn’t afford to care for her five children. However, police discovered that there was also an arrest warrant out for her husband on theft charges.
He has admitted to stealing money from another Bangkok company but has pledged to repay all of it.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
