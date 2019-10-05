Judge forced to change “not guilty” verdict shoots himself in court in southern Thailand | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Judge forced to change “not guilty” verdict shoots himself in court in southern Thailand

May Taylor

Published

3 hours ago 

on

Judge forced to change "not guilty" verdict shoots himself in court in southern Thailand

A judge has shot himself in the chest at the provincial court in Yala, southern Thailand, after he was forced to change his verdict.

Thai PBS World reports that Kanakorn Pianchana tried to kill himself following delivery of his verdict yesterday afternoon. It’s believed he is now out of danger and recovering in hospital.

Meanwhile, Thai social media lit up with users sharing a statement allegedly written by the judge. In it, he says he was approached by someone who pushed him to change his “not guilty” verdict against five defendants.

Changing to a guilty verdict meant three of the defendants would be condemned to death, with the other two facing imprisonment, despite a lack of sufficient evidence to convict any of them.

In the statement, Mr Kanakorn points out that other judges in the court of first instance routinely face similar pressure and protested about how junior judges are treated unfairly.

He claims many are forced to work overtime to write up verdicts, but do not receive any overtime pay, and are not permitted to take a second job to make extra money.

Thai PBS World says the statement urges lawmakers to make changes to the judicial charter to prevent senior judges meddling in the verdicts of junior judges before the verdicts are delivered in court.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Environment

Dr. Thon pleads for dugong conservation plan

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

October 4, 2019

By

Dr. Thon pleads for dugong conservation plan

PHOTO: SCMP

Thailand’s leading marine biologist is urging the Thai government to speed up conservation plans for the dugong, an imperiled sea mammal, aka. sea cow, after their death toll for the year in southern Thai waters has already climbed to a record 21.

Dr. Thon Thamrongnawasawat says that the carcass of another deceased dugong was found this week off the coast of Krabi in southern Thailand. The young female appears to have drowned after being caught in a fishing net, a common threat to sea animals.

Thon, who has served on a government environment and development committee, says a three year master plan for dugong conservation awaits approval by the Thai cabinet.

“We have lost too much this year, I have hope we can get what we ask for and will be able to start the program soon.”

Fishing boats often discard old nets overboard or simply get them caught whilst fishing and leave them to cause a hazard for marine life. Marine biologists now estimate there are only 250 dugongs remaining in Thai waters.

Thon’s plan is called the “Mariam Project” named after a rescued baby dugong who became celebrated in Thailand after images of veterinarians embracing and feeding her with milk and seagrass spread across social media.

She died two months ago despite the intensive care, and her demise is said to be due to shock – he was thought to have been chased and attacked by a larger male dugong during mating season, and ingesting plastic waste. A large amount of plastic waste was found in her intestine, which led to gastritis and blood infection.

Dugongs are a species of marine mammal similar to a manatee and can grow to over 3 metres in length. They are listed as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and are protected under Thai law.

SOURCE: AP | Thai PBS

PHOTO: Department of Marine and Coastal Resources

Air Pollution

Blue skies, nothing but blue skies, in southern Thailand

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 week ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

Blue skies, nothing but blue skies, in southern Thailand

PHOTOS: Matichon Online

Breath easy southerners. Residents and tourists in at least seven southern Thai provinces have been greeted with clear blue sky and fresh air, well, certainly a vast improvement anyway although there is still some slight lingering smog.

For the first time in two weeks Matichon Online reports that much of the Indonesian smoke from plantation burn-offs has cleared, at least momentarily. The Environmental Office in Songkhla Province said the volume of tiny particles measured during the past 24 hours was well under the upper safe level of 50 (2.5 micron particles per cubic metre).

Tourists enjoying the sunny conditions on Samila beach in Songkhla were clearly able to see Koh Noo and Koh Maew for the first time in a fortnight.

Blue skies, nothing but blue skies, in southern Thailand | News by The Thaiger

Further north in the holiday zones of Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi the situation had also vastly improved but this morning’s reading was still in the ‘unhealthy’ zone at a reading of 86, and the presence of haze can still be seen around the regionals hills.

The cause for the big improvement has been the wind shining around to the East over the past few days, blowing the smoke and smog away from the Thai coastline. Some rains expected on Friday and Saturday are also expected to improve the air pollution situation.

Phuket’s forecast for the next five days – weather.com

Blue skies, nothing but blue skies, in southern Thailand

Air Pollution

Southern Thailand smog well above safe levels

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 weeks ago

on

September 20, 2019

By

Southern Thailand smog well above safe levels

PHOTOS: Charoon Thongnual – The Nation

Hat Yai, the main city in Songkhla, has been among the worst hit by the smog engulfing parts of southern Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and the Indonesian islands of Sumatra and Borneo.

The business district of Hat Yai has been hard hit with PM2.5 particles exceeding the safety standards of 50 (set by the World Health Organisation). But some rain yesterday afternoon provided a short respite. This morning it is up to 158 again.

Southern Thailand smog well above safe levels | News by The Thaiger

Two other areas facing similarly poor air quality are Yala and Satun provinces, according to Tananchai Wansuk, the chief of the area’s environment office.

“The smog from the Indonesian island of Sumatra is expected to cloud southern Thailand for at least the next three days.”

Meanwhile, measures have been put in place to protect public health in southern Krabi province amid a seasonal recurrence of haze drifting from Indonesia, the chief of the provincial health office said yesterday.

Dr Aphichai Limanont said hospitals of all sizes had been instructed to communicate information about coping with the smog, with those at most risk, such as children, the elderly, and people with chronic respiratory problems are being warned to be especially vigilant.

Aphichai acknowledged that Krabi had witnessed dense smog every year recently, but said the authorities had been able to cope.

The southern Thai provinces struggle perennially with the smoke from forest fires burning on Indonesia’s Sumatra Island and Kalimantan and it reappeared this week in Yala and Songkhla. Malaysia and Singapore have been suffering for several weeks with government environmental officials pointing fingers and trading insults.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s President Jokowi has acknowledged the problem while 30,000 Indonesian army, firefighters and emergency responders are in the fire zones battling the intentionally-lit plantation fires.

SOURCE: The Nation

Southern Thailand smog well above safe levels

