YouTube blocks Russian state media across the globe

Youtube is now blocking Russian state media channels all around the world. At first, Youtube only banned Russian media in Europe. Youtube’s guidelines prohibit content that minimalises, trivialises, or denies well-documented violent events. As a part of this guideline, the channel said it will now block content that denies the invasion, or claims it is a ‘peacekeeping operation’.

“In line with that, effective immediately, we are also blocking YouTube channels associated with Russian state-funded media, globally.”

Other social media companies are also updating policies in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Facebook has temporarily allowed political expression that usually violates its rules about violent speech. Facebook said such expression includes statements like “Death to the Russian invaders”. It said, however, that it won’t allow violent speech against Russian civilians.

Similar to Facebook, Youtube also said it will allow speech that it would normally call hate speech if it is “educational, artistic, or scientific in nature”, according to Thai PBS.

Google, YouTube’s parent company, has banned ads on Google properties and networks for Russia-based advertisers.

Social media’s bans and changes in policies are just one part of an ever growing tidal wave of boycotts against Russia. Other industries now committed to isolating the country include luxery brands, banks, and even FIFA. United States president Joe Biden announced last week he would ban Russian imports on oil, liquified natural gas, and coal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Joe Biden (@potus)



SOURCE: Thai PBS World