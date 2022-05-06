Border checkpoint between Thailand and Cambodia reopened

A checkpoint on the border between Thailand and Cambodia reopened today in the northeastern province of Surin. A line of cars began crossing the border this morning, and the crossing is now open to Thais and foreigners every day from 6am-10pm. This news comes on the same day as three Thailand – Malaysia border crossings have also reopened.

The checkpoint, a major centre for trade and tourism between Northeastern Thailand and Cambodia, has been closed ever since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Thailand in 2020. One Cambodian governor requested that Thailand ease its restrictions for boarder pass holders, and extend their stay in Thailand from three to five days. Surin’s governor said the request would be forwarded to the central government for a decision.

Last week, a spokesperson for Thailand’s CCSA said the deparment agreed to reopen 31 land border checkpoints in 17 provinces on May 1, including Loei, Nakhon Phanom, Nong Khai, Mukdahan, Bueng Kan, Sisaket, Surin, Sa Kaeo, Chantaburi, Trat, Tak, Kanchanaburi, Ranong, Song Khla, Narathiwat, Yala, and Satun provinces.

To enter Thailand by land, vaccinated Thai citizens and travellers from neighboring countries, including Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Malaysia, can enter without the need to submit Covid-19 tests or insurance. Foreigners who desire to enter the country by land are still required to register via Thailand Pass prior to entry and purchase insurance that covers at least US$10,000. Unvaccinated travellers may enter via land, but will be required to provide a negative RT-PCR test result taken within 72 hours prior to entering the kingdom, alongside applying for Thailand Pass and purchasing insurance.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post