31 land border checkpoints in 17 provinces to reopen on May 1

Land border checkpoints in 17 border provinces will reopen on May 1, according to the Department of Disease Control. Vaccinated Thai citizens and travellers from neighbouring countries can enter Thailand via the checkpoints. Foreigners will still need to register for Thailand Pass prior to entering via land border.

Today, Assistant Spokesperson of the Covid-19 Situation Administration Centre Sumanee Watcharasin revealed that the deparment agreed to reopen 31 permanent land border checkpoints in 17 provinces including Loei, Nakhon Phanom, Nong Khai, Mukdahan, Bueng Kan, Sisaket, Surin, Sa Kaeo, Chantaburi, Trat, Tak, Kanchanaburi, Ranong, Song Khla, Narathiwat, Yala, and Satun provinces. The other two permanent land border checkpoints in Nan and Ubon Ratchathani are under consideration for reopening.

To enter Thailand by land, vaccinated Thai citizens and travellers from neighboring countries, including Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Malaysia, can enter without the need to submit Covid-19 tests or insurance. Foreigners who desire to enter the country by land are still required to register via Thailand Pass prior to entry and purchase insurance that covers at least US$10,000. Unvaccinated travellers may enter via land, but will be required to provide a negative RT-PCR test result taken within 72 hours prior to entering the kingdom, alongside applying for Thailand Pass and purchasing insurance.

SOURCE: MGR Online