3 Malaysia – Thailand border crossings reopening

Yesterday (May 5), three Thailand – Malaysia border crossings reopened for public use. Travellers entering Thailand from Malaysia and vice versa must comply with the standard operating procedures set by both countries. The border crossings are also known as Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security – or ICQS – centres.

The first ICQS centre connects Rantau Panjang in Malaysia to Sungai Kolok in Narathiwat province in Thailand.

The second ICQS centre connects Bukit Bunga in Malaysia to Buketa village in Narathiwat province in Thailand.

The third ICQS centre connects Pengkalan Kubor in Malaysia to Tak Bai in Narathiwat province in Thailand.

Travellers entering Thailand from Malaysia via land must apply for Thailand Pass, upload evidence of their vaccination history and Covid-19 insurance covering at least $US10,000. Unvaccinated travellers must obtain a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours prior to entering Thailand.

From May 1, travellers entering Malaysia from Thailand are no longer required to purchase Covid-19 insurance. Fully vaccinated travellers can now enter Malaysia without quarantine or pre-arrival or on-arrival Covid-19 testing. The only requirement of vaccinated travellers entering Malaysia is to fill out a pre-departure form via the MySejahtera mobile application.

Unvaccinated travellers (over 18 years old) entering Malaysia are required to quarantine for 5 days, obtain a negative RT-PCR test result within 2 days prior to arrival, take a supervised RTK-AG test within 24 hours of arrival, and fill out a pre-departure for via the MySejahtera mobile application. ‘Partially vaccinated’ or unvaccinated people 17 years old or younger are not required to quarantine.

Starting today, the Thailand – Malaysia border checkpoint at Padang Besar will be open from 6am – 10pm, according to Perlis Immigration Director Khairul Amin Taib.

SOURCE: The Star