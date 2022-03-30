Travel
Top 5 hotels in Pattaya in 2022
Pattaya, located southeast of Bangkok and bordering the Gulf of Thailand, is one of the main tourist destinations. It’s located 150 kilometres southeast of Bangkok and only a two-hour drive away. It’s got everything from amazing beaches, active nightlife and great food.
In this article, we have listed the top 5 hotels in Pattaya.
5 Top Hotels in Pattaya
Gems Mining Pool Villas
The Gems Mining Pool Villas Pattaya officially opened its doors in 2020. With easy access to the Bangkok-Pattaya highway, it’s only a 2 hours drive from Bangkok and a 15-minute ride to Pattaya Beach.
It has 78 available rooms and five room options: Topaz Jacuzzi, Emerald One-Bedroom Pool Villa, Sapphire Two-Bedroom Pool Villa, Ruby Three-Bedroom Pool Villa, and The Legacy Conceptual Residence with five bedrooms.
Click here to book now on Agoda
Royal Cliff Beach Hotel
The Royal Cliff Beach Hotel is known for its stunning facilities without compromising location. It’s located in South Pattaya; Pattaya Beach is a haven for water sports enthusiasts. Pattaya’s infamous Walking Street is also nearby, where guests can take in the crazy nightlife while experiencing a different side of entertainment.
The rooms feature an amendable pillow menu, where guests can choose pillows to their comfort. Guests can also take a break out on their private balcony or in the separate sitting area featured in each room. And, for a more relaxing experience, the hotel offers a spa, steam room, 6 pools, a sauna, and a hair salon, among other amenities. Staying at the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel is an excellent choice for anyone, with families enjoying its kid-friendly attractions.
Address: 353 Phra Tamnuk Road, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand. (Google Maps)
Click here to book now on Agoda
Cape Dara Resort
There are over 200 rooms at Cape Dara Resort. It’s located on a private beach in an elite section of north Pattaya, about a 15-minute stroll (or five-minute drive) from the town centre.
Its two outdoor swimming pools with and bars that overlook the stunning sea. The modern rooms offer balconies, separate soaking tubs and walk-in showers, and views of the sea.
There are four choices of deluxe rooms, eight kinds of suites, or the expansive five-bedroom seaside villa. Despite their minimalist and simplicity, the rooms enjoy the beautiful sea views, that are flanked by swimming pools, balconies and gardens leading to a short rock-lined beachfront.
Address: 240/2 Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand. (Google Maps)
Click here to book now on Agoda
Siam Bayshore Resort & Spa
Siam Bayshore Resort is a peaceful resort hotel that provides a calm place to revitalize your senses in a beautiful tropical location. It has 270 rooms, making the outside world look like it doesn’t exist. Here, soaking in the rays at the outdoor pool gives guests a fantastic view of the beach.
The Bali-Hai pier provides easy speed boat access to a beautiful, natural reef. The famous Walking Street of Pattaya offers a great place to find bargains and entertainment. The Siam Bayshore Resort and Spa delivers perfectly fitted rooms, new furniture and clean bedding and is decorated with hints of greenery from the gardens.
Address: 559 Moo 10, Beach Road, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand. (Google Maps)
Click here to book now on Agoda
Navana Nature Escape
Navana’s name nicely sums up its ideology by merging nava (Thai meaning boat) and nirvana, the Buddhist idea of heaven. Trees and bushes muffle any noise since it stands near a little sandy beach.
Guests can pick from a variety of room options, including suites, doubles, family rooms, and twin/double rooms. This Pattaya boutique hotel’s rooms and villas have indigo textiles, wooden touches, and copper fittings. Rooms with a view of the garden or the pool are available.
Location: 558 หมู่ที่ 5 Na Kluea 10 Alley, Muang Pattaya, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150 (Google Maps)
Click here to book now on Agoda
Pattaya’s hotels offer a place to go for rest and relaxation after you are done seeing the best of the city. From luxurious digs to smaller-scale resorts, travellers can find any accommodation to suit their needs. In fact, coming home to a spa, sauna, and outdoor pool may be just what you need to unwind from a fun day!
