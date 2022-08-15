Connect with us

Travel

Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Pixabay

With so many dive locations, Koh Samui divers are spoiled for choice. A diver’s paradise, the diving locations around Koh Samui are distinguished by colourful corals, seamounts beneath the surface, and reefs. Home to manta rays, different kinds of fishes, and majestic whale sharks, the island waters are rich in marine life. Fortunately, exploring these terrains is simple with the aid of Samui’s diving schools. To help you choose the best option for you, we’ve compiled 5 diving schools in Koh Samui for your ideal diving experience. Each of these operators combines effectiveness, customization, and the best service.

1. Silent Divers, Diving Schools

Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022 | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Silent Divers

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 20:00

Address: 39/8 Moo 3, Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui 84320

Silent Divers is a reputable diving school with more than 10 years of experience. They are a PADI 5-Star centre and cater to divers of all levels of experience. Their staff are professional and have a solid maritime background. Moreover, they are well-adept in how to run a safe dive trip and can accommodate travels on short notice.

Classes at Silent Divers can be tailored to your needs and are led by a PADI expert. The Divemaster course, one of their most popular offerings, lasts between three and six weeks and helps students develop their leadership abilities while preparing them to oversee dive trips with qualified divers. Alternatively, they have diving classes for children, so the whole family can participate.

2. Discovery Divers

Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022 | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Discovery Divers

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 17:00

Address:
Amari Koh Samui Resort, Chaweng Beach, North Chaweng, Koh Samui 84320.
Central Chaweng, Chaweng Regent Beach Hotel, Koh Samui 84320

Operating in Samui since 1999, Discovery Dive is a 5-star dive centre. Their crew are highly experienced, multilingual and professional instructors. In addition, they offer around 7 PADI diving courses at affordable prices.

Each of their courses range in level from beginner, advanced to pro. Moreover, they vary in length, such as the PADI Open Water Course (3-4 days) and the 1 day Discover Scuba Diving class. Classes are exclusive and small with only 1-2 people per course. This gives customers the flexibility to learn at their own pace in a relaxed environment. Finally, all ages above 10 can attend and after completing the training you’ll gain a worldwide diving certification. With Diving Centre, you can trust them as a reliable school that can take you to some of the best diving spots in Samui. They have two diving schools in Koh Samui, one in Amari Koh Samui Resort and the other at Central Chaweng.

3. The Life Aquatic 

Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022 | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: The Life Aquatic Samui

Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 – 22:00

Address:moo 1 2/86 TAMBON bophut, Ko Samui District

The Life Aquatic helps students create their own marine adventure. They provide daily 2-dive trips on their purpose-built speedboat, as well as VIP Snorkelling sessions and private charters. Additionally, they deliver a full range of SSI scuba and snorkelling courses. For those who want to become certified divers, the 3-day Open Water Diver (15,900 Baht) course is a perfect choice. This class involves pool training and enables you to dive up to 18m anywhere in the world. Finally, they perform routine maintenance on their equipment to guarantee the security of every consumer.

4. Scuba Birds, Diving School

Best diving schools in Koh Samui

PHOTO: Scuba Birds

Opening hours: Daily, 09:00 – 18:00

Address: 124/21 MOO2 Mae Haad Ban Ko Tao, Surat Thani 84360

One of the best international diving schools in Koh Samui, Scuba Birds boasts a PADI 5-Star and IDC status. They have a more low-key ambience and offer 5 diving courses in Koh Samui. From speciality or 1 to 2-day courses there’s something for everyone. In addition, all courses comply with global safety standards for further peace of mind. Booking here is easy and the customer service is efficient and top-notch.

5. The Dive Academy 

Best diving schools in Koh Samui

PHOTO: The Dive Academy

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 18:00

Address: 158/6 Moo 1, Bophut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84320

At The Dive Academy, they only take a maximum of 4 divers in a group. Furthermore, their diving facilities are some of the best, including the latest PADI equipment and digital products. They also home Samui’s only 3.5m swimming pool designed specifically for diver training. For beginners, they offer 1 to 2-day programs and the world’s most popular entry-level diving course, the PADI Open Water Diver Course. On the other hand, certified divers can partake in speciality courses, like their PADI Rescue Diver Course.

With all these diving schools in Koh Samui, you’ll be exploring the ocean in no time. After diving, why not visit the top 5 sunset bars on the island for some more fun.

 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism22 seconds ago

4am alcohol curfew may increase revenue, but also crime, deaths
Chon Buri18 mins ago

Mountain B fire claims 19th life, 23 year old woman dies in hospital
Tourism48 mins ago

Another long weekend brings huge crowds to Surat Thani
Sponsored3 hours ago

British International School Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Travel54 mins ago

Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
Crime57 mins ago

1 dead, 4 injured as gunmen rampage at a Bangkok wedding
Crime1 hour ago

Tenant fined 140,000 baht for keeping dog in Bangkok condominium
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya1 hour ago

Speedo-wearing middle-aged joggers in Jomtien cause uproar
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand No.1 in the world for a wellness retreat
Health2 hours ago

Which type of health insurance do you need in Thailand?
Thailand2 hours ago

Gunman wounds 8 in Jerusalem, 48 dead in Israeli Gaza strikes
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand among top 5 destinations for Chinese travelers | GMT
Travel15 hours ago

Where to find underrated international cuisines in Bangkok
Bangkok16 hours ago

Chinatown manhole covers to use art, tech to become cultural map
Transport17 hours ago

Man fights Indian Railways for 22 years for justice (and 9 baht)
Events19 hours ago

Tourism Minister visits Full Moon Party, supports later curfew
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending