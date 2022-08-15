Travel
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
With so many dive locations, Koh Samui divers are spoiled for choice. A diver’s paradise, the diving locations around Koh Samui are distinguished by colourful corals, seamounts beneath the surface, and reefs. Home to manta rays, different kinds of fishes, and majestic whale sharks, the island waters are rich in marine life. Fortunately, exploring these terrains is simple with the aid of Samui’s diving schools. To help you choose the best option for you, we’ve compiled 5 diving schools in Koh Samui for your ideal diving experience. Each of these operators combines effectiveness, customization, and the best service.
1. Silent Divers, Diving Schools
Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 20:00
Address: 39/8 Moo 3, Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui 84320
Silent Divers is a reputable diving school with more than 10 years of experience. They are a PADI 5-Star centre and cater to divers of all levels of experience. Their staff are professional and have a solid maritime background. Moreover, they are well-adept in how to run a safe dive trip and can accommodate travels on short notice.
Classes at Silent Divers can be tailored to your needs and are led by a PADI expert. The Divemaster course, one of their most popular offerings, lasts between three and six weeks and helps students develop their leadership abilities while preparing them to oversee dive trips with qualified divers. Alternatively, they have diving classes for children, so the whole family can participate.
2. Discovery Divers
Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 17:00
Address:
Amari Koh Samui Resort, Chaweng Beach, North Chaweng, Koh Samui 84320.
Central Chaweng, Chaweng Regent Beach Hotel, Koh Samui 84320
Operating in Samui since 1999, Discovery Dive is a 5-star dive centre. Their crew are highly experienced, multilingual and professional instructors. In addition, they offer around 7 PADI diving courses at affordable prices.
Each of their courses range in level from beginner, advanced to pro. Moreover, they vary in length, such as the PADI Open Water Course (3-4 days) and the 1 day Discover Scuba Diving class. Classes are exclusive and small with only 1-2 people per course. This gives customers the flexibility to learn at their own pace in a relaxed environment. Finally, all ages above 10 can attend and after completing the training you’ll gain a worldwide diving certification. With Diving Centre, you can trust them as a reliable school that can take you to some of the best diving spots in Samui. They have two diving schools in Koh Samui, one in Amari Koh Samui Resort and the other at Central Chaweng.
3. The Life Aquatic
Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 – 22:00
Address:moo 1 2/86 TAMBON bophut, Ko Samui District
The Life Aquatic helps students create their own marine adventure. They provide daily 2-dive trips on their purpose-built speedboat, as well as VIP Snorkelling sessions and private charters. Additionally, they deliver a full range of SSI scuba and snorkelling courses. For those who want to become certified divers, the 3-day Open Water Diver (15,900 Baht) course is a perfect choice. This class involves pool training and enables you to dive up to 18m anywhere in the world. Finally, they perform routine maintenance on their equipment to guarantee the security of every consumer.
4. Scuba Birds, Diving School
Opening hours: Daily, 09:00 – 18:00
Address: 124/21 MOO2 Mae Haad Ban Ko Tao, Surat Thani 84360
One of the best international diving schools in Koh Samui, Scuba Birds boasts a PADI 5-Star and IDC status. They have a more low-key ambience and offer 5 diving courses in Koh Samui. From speciality or 1 to 2-day courses there’s something for everyone. In addition, all courses comply with global safety standards for further peace of mind. Booking here is easy and the customer service is efficient and top-notch.
5. The Dive Academy
Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 18:00
Address: 158/6 Moo 1, Bophut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84320
At The Dive Academy, they only take a maximum of 4 divers in a group. Furthermore, their diving facilities are some of the best, including the latest PADI equipment and digital products. They also home Samui’s only 3.5m swimming pool designed specifically for diver training. For beginners, they offer 1 to 2-day programs and the world’s most popular entry-level diving course, the PADI Open Water Diver Course. On the other hand, certified divers can partake in speciality courses, like their PADI Rescue Diver Course.
With all these diving schools in Koh Samui, you’ll be exploring the ocean in no time. After diving, why not visit the top 5 sunset bars on the island for some more fun.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
4am alcohol curfew may increase revenue, but also crime, deaths
Mountain B fire claims 19th life, 23 year old woman dies in hospital
Another long weekend brings huge crowds to Surat Thani
British International School Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
1 dead, 4 injured as gunmen rampage at a Bangkok wedding
Tenant fined 140,000 baht for keeping dog in Bangkok condominium
Speedo-wearing middle-aged joggers in Jomtien cause uproar
Thailand No.1 in the world for a wellness retreat
Which type of health insurance do you need in Thailand?
Gunman wounds 8 in Jerusalem, 48 dead in Israeli Gaza strikes
Thailand among top 5 destinations for Chinese travelers | GMT
Where to find underrated international cuisines in Bangkok
Chinatown manhole covers to use art, tech to become cultural map
Man fights Indian Railways for 22 years for justice (and 9 baht)
Tourism Minister visits Full Moon Party, supports later curfew
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
Thai woman murders her abusive boyfriend in front of a monk
Emirates is recruiting cabin crew in Thailand
Thailand has 5 BA.2.75 antibody-resistant Covid-19 sub-variant
Thailand & China fighter jets take off on Falcon Strike drills
CCSA to consider extending Thailand tourist visa on arrival to 45 days
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Thailand4 days ago
CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
-
Thailand4 days ago
Thailand workers could earn over 100,000 baht in Saudi Arabia
-
Indonesia3 days ago
Unexplained plane mysteriously sitting in a field in Bali
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Lots of Hong Kongers are searching for flights to Bangkok
-
Pattaya4 days ago
Free noodles for beach cleaners after Pattaya Music Festival mess
-
Economy2 days ago
After poor South Koreans die in flooded basement home, will there be change?
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand’s economy grows but it still misses China’s cash
-
Patong2 days ago
Fire breaks out at Patong bar