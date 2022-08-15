Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022

With so many dive locations, Koh Samui divers are spoiled for choice. A diver’s paradise, the diving locations around Koh Samui are distinguished by colourful corals, seamounts beneath the surface, and reefs. Home to manta rays, different kinds of fishes, and majestic whale sharks, the island waters are rich in marine life. Fortunately, exploring these terrains is simple with the aid of Samui’s diving schools. To help you choose the best option for you, we’ve compiled 5 diving schools in Koh Samui for your ideal diving experience. Each of these operators combines effectiveness, customization, and the best service.

1. Silent Divers, Diving School s

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 20:00

Address: 39/8 Moo 3, Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui 84320

Silent Divers is a reputable diving school with more than 10 years of experience. They are a PADI 5-Star centre and cater to divers of all levels of experience. Their staff are professional and have a solid maritime background. Moreover, they are well-adept in how to run a safe dive trip and can accommodate travels on short notice.

Classes at Silent Divers can be tailored to your needs and are led by a PADI expert. The Divemaster course, one of their most popular offerings, lasts between three and six weeks and helps students develop their leadership abilities while preparing them to oversee dive trips with qualified divers. Alternatively, they have diving classes for children, so the whole family can participate.

2. Discovery Divers

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 17:00

Address:

Amari Koh Samui Resort, Chaweng Beach, North Chaweng, Koh Samui 84320.

Central Chaweng, Chaweng Regent Beach Hotel, Koh Samui 84320

Operating in Samui since 1999, Discovery Dive is a 5-star dive centre. Their crew are highly experienced, multilingual and professional instructors. In addition, they offer around 7 PADI diving courses at affordable prices.

Each of their courses range in level from beginner, advanced to pro. Moreover, they vary in length, such as the PADI Open Water Course (3-4 days) and the 1 day Discover Scuba Diving class. Classes are exclusive and small with only 1-2 people per course. This gives customers the flexibility to learn at their own pace in a relaxed environment. Finally, all ages above 10 can attend and after completing the training you’ll gain a worldwide diving certification. With Diving Centre, you can trust them as a reliable school that can take you to some of the best diving spots in Samui. They have two diving schools in Koh Samui, one in Amari Koh Samui Resort and the other at Central Chaweng.

3. The Life Aquatic

Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 – 22:00

Address:moo 1 2/86 TAMBON bophut, Ko Samui District

The Life Aquatic helps students create their own marine adventure. They provide daily 2-dive trips on their purpose-built speedboat, as well as VIP Snorkelling sessions and private charters. Additionally, they deliver a full range of SSI scuba and snorkelling courses. For those who want to become certified divers, the 3-day Open Water Diver (15,900 Baht) course is a perfect choice. This class involves pool training and enables you to dive up to 18m anywhere in the world. Finally, they perform routine maintenance on their equipment to guarantee the security of every consumer.

4. Scuba Birds, Diving School

Opening hours: Daily, 09:00 – 18:00

Address: 124/21 MOO2 Mae Haad Ban Ko Tao, Surat Thani 84360

One of the best international diving schools in Koh Samui, Scuba Birds boasts a PADI 5-Star and IDC status. They have a more low-key ambience and offer 5 diving courses in Koh Samui. From speciality or 1 to 2-day courses there’s something for everyone. In addition, all courses comply with global safety standards for further peace of mind. Booking here is easy and the customer service is efficient and top-notch.

5. The Dive Academy

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 18:00

Address: 158/6 Moo 1, Bophut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84320

At The Dive Academy, they only take a maximum of 4 divers in a group. Furthermore, their diving facilities are some of the best, including the latest PADI equipment and digital products. They also home Samui’s only 3.5m swimming pool designed specifically for diver training. For beginners, they offer 1 to 2-day programs and the world’s most popular entry-level diving course, the PADI Open Water Diver Course. On the other hand, certified divers can partake in speciality courses, like their PADI Rescue Diver Course.

With all these diving schools in Koh Samui, you’ll be exploring the ocean in no time. After diving, why not visit the top 5 sunset bars on the island for some more fun.