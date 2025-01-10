Thai police deliver justice… and noodles to drunken diner

Two officers from Mueang Suphan Buri Police Station in central Thailand brought smiles to Thai TikTok users after a video of them acting as food delivery riders and buying food for a drunk man went viral.

The video was shared yesterday, January 9, on the TikTok account of one of the officers, @phatara_2_66. The caption read, “No driving while drunk, so ordering police to buy food. #NoDrunkDriving #Police #PatrolPolice #MueangSuphanBuri #SuphanBuri.”

In the video, the two police officers are seen parking their motorcycle outside the home of a Thai man and engaging in the following conversation:

Police: “Wait, wait, what do you want me to do again?”

Thai man: “Buy me Tom Saap (spicy pork rib soup).”

Police: “Where is it?”

Thai man: “Just outside a temple there.”

Police: “You’re asking the police to buy Tom Saap? Where is the restaurant again? Outside that temple? For real?”

Thai man: “Yes, please.”

Police: “OK, then I’ll buy it for you.”

At the end of the video, the officers are shown delivering the food to the man outside his house. The man thanked the officers and wished them career promotions and prosperous lives for their kindness. The police also warned the man not to ride his motorcycle while drunk before leaving.

Not only did the drunk man appreciate the officers’ actions but Thai netizens also praised their helpfulness, even though it was outside their usual duties.

“You really went and bought it for him! Haha.”

“From police to Food Panda!”

“You saved his life!”

“You two are amazing! I was once ignored by police when my motorcycle ran out of fuel.”

In a related story showcasing the positive side of Thai police, two officers in the northern province of Nakhon Sawan were seen helping an elderly woman get home safely. The video was shared on January 8 on the TikTok account @police_takhli.

Similarly, in December last year, officers from Bang Khen Police Station in Bangkok were called to assist an elderly woman with retrieving clothes she had hung out to dry. Not only did the officers help her collect her laundry, but they also bought her food and drink.