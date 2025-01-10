Minister launches emergency plan as deadly dust chokes Thailand

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, January 10, 2025
Minister launches emergency plan as deadly dust chokes Thailand
Thailand Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin issued an urgent response to soaring PM 2.5 air pollution levels, which have breached safety thresholds in 14 provinces, threatening public health.

Chairing an emergency meeting yesterday, January 9, Somsak revealed a series of measures to combat the crisis, which has affected 53 provinces since October last year and is expected to persist until January 15.

“Prolonged exposure to PM 2.5 can cause severe respiratory, cardiovascular, and cancer-related illnesses. Vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and those with chronic conditions, face the highest risks.”

To protect affected communities, the ministry has established 4,700 dust-free rooms across 56 provinces, including public health facilities, schools, offices, and restaurants. Additionally, 1,338 anti-dust nets have been distributed to bedridden patients and homebound individuals. Face masks and dust nets will be provided to at-risk groups, including outdoor workers and volunteers.

A multi-faceted approach has been rolled out:

  • Health screenings: Teams are conducting proactive screenings for respiratory, cardiovascular, and skin conditions in high-risk areas.
  • Awareness campaigns: Digital tools and media are being used to alert the public, particularly high-risk groups like children, pregnant women, and the elderly.
  • Work-from-home policies: Vulnerable groups are urged to avoid outdoor activities and stay indoors during peak pollution hours.
  • Medical support: Emergency health teams are being deployed to assist hard-hit communities.
The Public Health Emergency Operations Centre has been upgraded to coordinate a swift response. Residents are urged to monitor PM 2.5 levels, wear protective masks, and seek medical help for symptoms like persistent coughing or chest pain, reported Pattaya Mail.

In a related note, Somsak also addressed concerns over an ongoing enterovirus outbreak, urging hygiene measures to curb the spread of hand, foot, and mouth disease. Updates are awaited on further lab results.

Democrat Party deputy leader Suchatvee Suwansawat shared a personal account of the impact of PM2.5 air pollution on his family, highlighting the severity of the issue.

