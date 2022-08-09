Travel
Watch Koh Samui’s magical sunset from these sunset bars
When it comes to wining, dining, and watching Koh Samui’s magical sunset, the sunset bars dotted around the island are the best places to go. From seaside locations to fantastic clifftop bars, Koh Samui boasts a great collection of bars that let you enjoy the sun sinking into the sea while sipping on creatively mixed cocktails. Here we’ve gathered a shortlist of the best sunset seats in Koh Samui for a glowing golden hour.
1. Nikki Beach
Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 21:30
Address: 96, Lipa Noi, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84140
If you want to have your feet in the sand while sampling scrumptious cuisine and watching the pink and purple hues of the sunset, then the beach club and restaurant at Nikki Beach should be on your list. Come at noon to enjoy the relaxing atmosphere at the beach club, take a dip in the pool, and down some daytime tipples. When the golden hour comes around, head to the closest seats by the beach at the Escape restaurant. Serving delicious local and Mediterranean cuisine, almost everything on the menu will delight your taste buds. Our favourites are the smoked beef gnocchi and gai satay. However, the snapper Crudo and pla dad deow are must-tries if you’re in the mood for seafood.
2. Air Bar
Opening hours: Daily, 17:00 – 22:00
Address: 295, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84140
With its fantastic elevated 180-degree views high up on a clifftop in Taling Ngam, coupled with comfy sunbeds and chairs, Air Bar at the InterContinental Koh Samui Resort ticks all the boxes for a relaxing sunset perch. Pull up a pew at sunset time and enjoy a spectacular show of the sinking sun while sipping on something delish. The masterfully mixed cocktails are best enjoyed with tapas or fresh sushi. In addition to the stylish cocktails, the wicked wine list is also well worth a look. If you’re looking for something fulfilling, however, you can indulge in seafood BBQs, authentic Thai food, and even themed buffets. With everything it has to offer, it’s easy to see why this is one of the best sunset bars in Koh Samui.
3. Coco Tam’s
Opening hours: Daily, 13:00 – 12:00
Address: 62/1 moo 1 Bohput, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 8432
A favourite hangout for locals and tourists alike, Coco Tam’s has been a big hit for quite some time. It’s the perfect place to end your day with refreshing drinks, superb Italian food, shisha, and sensational sunset. Take your pick between the beanbags on the beach, comfy cabanas, and swing seats at the bar – each guarantees alfresco fun and a relaxing time. Once the cotton candy skies turn to twinkling constellations, the beach bar comes alive with chillout tunes and pretty lights. And to elevate the whole experience, it also has a super fun and impressive fire shows every night at 20:00. It’s totally an unmissable place whether you live on the island or only here for a weekend getaway.
4. Jahn
Opening hours: Daily, 17:00
Address: Conrad Koh Samui, 49/8 9 Hillcrest Road Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84140
As soon as you step inside Jahn at the elegant Conrad Koh Samui, you’ll feel like you are transported into another world. The exclusive candle-lit dining room with contemporary Asian décor boasts an incredible view of the Gulf of Thailand, which serves as the perfect backdrop for a romantic dinner with your special someone. The restaurant’s executive chef and sommelier work together to present thoughtfully curated meals that pair the finest vintages with delectable Thai cuisine. There’s a full à la carte menu with a fantastic selection of dishes, but many choose the ‘Journey of Jahn’ set menu. It consists of delicious dishes like Goong Yang Ma Praw Home and sweet treats like Thai Melon Ice Cream.
5. Woobar
Opening hours: Daily, 15:00 – 23:00
Address: W Koh Samui, 4/1 Moo 1 Tambol, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84330
Head to Woobar at the W Hotel if you want to experience the pinnacle of glam in Koh Samui. Cocktails and charcuteries galore, and an enormous pool and uber-stylish design? It’s impossible not to love this place. The bar doesn’t directly face the sunset, but you can still enjoy a show-stopping panoramic view from Woobar. There’s a solid wine selection, numerous single malts, premium spirits, stylish signature cocktails developed by Cocktail Professor and vibrant classic cocktails with twists crafted by “Vesper Bar” to choose from. And to keep your head nodding, talented DJs spin awesome tunes from sunset till late.
Any time is a good time to stop by these fantastic sunset bars, but settling in for sundown with their refreshing cocktails and sumptuous food is too good to miss.
Looking for more restaurants to eat while watching the ocean? Check out our article on the best beachfront restaurants in Koh Samui.
