Police chase in Suphan Buri leads to migrant smuggling arrest

A dramatic police chase unfolded yesterday on Highway 340 in Suphan Buri, resulting in the arrest of a Thai driver smuggling eight illegal migrants from Myanmar into Bangkok. The incident began yesterday, December 18, when highway police, led by Somkid Yamthip, noticed a suspiciously slow-moving van.

The van, a white Toyota with registration number 1นฉ 7681 กทม, initially appeared to be broken down, prompting the police to offer assistance. However, the driver responded by speeding away, leading to a pursuit that ended 2 kilometres later when the van pulled over on the roadside.

Upon inspection, the police found the 35 year old driver, Suchat, from Tak province, with nothing illegal on his person. However, further investigation of the vehicle revealed eight passengers, two men and six women, whose behaviour was deemed suspicious. Lacking identification, it was later confirmed they were illegal migrants from Myanmar.

One of the arresting officers recounted the scene.

“We were conducting our routine patrol when we saw the van, heavily loaded, and showing signs of mechanical issues. We intended to assist, but the driver fled, raising our suspicions.”

During interrogation, Suchat confessed to transporting the migrants, having picked them up in Omkoi, Chiang Mai province. He was directed by a Thai national named John to deliver the migrants to Bang Yai, Nonthaburi province, where another Thai, Kaew, was waiting to receive them. This operation was arranged via phone communication.

Suchat admitted this was his sixth smuggling attempt, earning 40,000 baht (US$1,160) per trip. He was charged with aiding and concealing illegal immigrants entering Thailand unlawfully. Meanwhile, the eight migrants were charged with entering and residing in the kingdom without permission, reported KhaoSod.

An officer involved in the case added that Suchat confessed to the crime, revealing the operational details, including the financial incentives and the method of migrant transport.

All involved parties were taken into custody and the evidence was handed over to the Sri Prachan Police Station for further legal proceedings.