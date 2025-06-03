4.5 magnitude quake hits Chiang Mai, no damage reported

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported a 4.5 magnitude earthquake centred in Mae Pang subdistrict, Chiang Mai province, prompting the director-general, Phasakorn Boonyalak, to instruct four provinces to monitor the situation closely.

The DDPM swiftly initiated damage assessments in the affected areas, utilising the Cell Broadcachinst alert system. The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) promptly sent out the first warning messages.

Yesterday, June 2, at 2.07pm, a 4.5 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 1 kilometre in Mae Pang subdistrict, Phrao district, Chiang Mai. The tremor resulted from the movement along the Mae Tha fault, a normal fault.

Residents in various districts, including Phrao, Fang, and Mueang Chiang Mai, as well as Pai district in Mae Hong Son, Ko Kha district in Lampang, and Dok Khamtai district in Phayao, felt the tremors.

Phasakorn stated that initial checks in the provinces indicated only the sensation of tremors, with no damage reported. However, the DDPM has communicated with provincial governors to ensure relevant agencies track the situation and any potential impacts from this seismic event.

Efforts are being made to inform residents about the situation to reduce panic and provide guidance on safety measures and governmental assistance. The DDPM has prioritised damage assessments and aiding residents according to applicable regulations and criteria.

Phasakorn highlighted that the TMD’s alert system through Cell Broadcast sent the initial alert to mobile phone service providers AIS, True, and NT by 2.12pm. This system disseminated warnings across Chiang Mai. Additionally, the DDPM issued earthquake alerts again via Cell Broadcast and SMS to reach residents’ mobile phones, reported KhaoSod.

Residents are urged to stay informed through official channels and report any assistance needed due to the earthquake via the Line application DDPM Notification 1784 by adding the Line ID @1784DDPM or contacting the 24-hour safety hotline 1784 for assistance.