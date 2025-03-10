Endless summer awaits at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort

Endless summer awaits at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort
Photo via Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort

Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort is redefining the hospitality experience with a seamless blend of comfort, fun, and business. From stylish accommodations to exciting dining options, the resort offers something for everyone, all while being just steps away from all the nightlife and attractions of Phuket.

Endless Summer – the exciting new cocktail, culinary and nightlife venue is now open at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort

A new beachfront destination

Opened in December 2024, the Endless Summer Beach Club invites guests to embrace the spirit of endless summer paired with cocktails, exceptional cuisine, and dynamic entertainment. Positioned on a prime stretch of Patong Beach, this newly transformed venue is set to become a go-to hotspot.

Immerse yourself in a tropical escape at our conveniently located resort, where everything you need is right at your fingertips.

Exciting promotions

Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort presents two exciting promotions:

  • Kids eat free package: Perfect for families, children under 12 dine free when accompanied by paying adults. The package includes daily breakfast for two, plus a three-course lunch or dinner with a soft drink at The Phuket Eatery.
  • Buy 1 get 1 deal: Enjoy breakfast for two and a special buy-one-get-one offer on food at The Phuket Eatery, The Lounge, and The Pool Deck, ensuring twice the flavours and culinary enjoyment.
  • Endless Summer & MoreExperience a worry-free getaway with our all-inclusive package, providing unlimited food and beverages so you can fully savor your tropical holiday without unnecessary charges.

Elevated dining experiences

The resort boasts an impressive selection of dining venues, catering to all tastes:

  • The Phuket Eatery: Open all day, this relaxed setting offers a variety of international dishes, perfect for both indoor and outdoor dining.
  • The Lounge: Overlooking the pool, it’s an inviting spot to sip on drinks in a tropical setting.
  • The Pool Deck: A laid-back option for light bites and beverages by the water.
  • Below 23 & Below 47 Swim-up Pool Bars: Serving refreshing drinks, with Below 47 exclusively accessible to guests with pool access rooms.

In December 2024, the resort expanded its culinary scene with the debut of three signature restaurants:

  • Goodfellas Pizzeria: Home to wood-fired pizzas crafted by Chef Marco, an award-winning Italian pizza master recognized among the top 50 pizza chefs globally. Visit Goodfellas Pizzeria Phuket to learn more.
  • The Smokestack BBQ & Grill: A beachfront paradise for lovers of smoky, grilled flavours, setting itself apart from traditional steakhouses. Check out Smokestack BBQ & Grill Phuket for the latest offerings.
  • ES Café: Shop offers premium coffee and freshly baked treats, perfect for a beachfront breakfast.

Accommodations for all

The resort’s 445 rooms and suites feature modern earth-toned décor, private balconies, terraces, or direct pool access. Designed for comfort, each room includes a 55-inch Smart TV, complimentary Wi-Fi, a mini fridge, and Nirvae bathroom amenities. Spacious and versatile, the accommodations cater to couples, families, and groups, with options for connecting rooms and additional bedding.

Family fun and relaxation

For the perfect getaway, the resort offers three pools, including a serene pool, a main pool, and a fun pool in addition to the mini-aqua park with waterslides and play structures. Fitness enthusiasts can maintain their routines at the 24-hour gym, while younger guests can explore daily kids’ ritual activities and a kids’ mocktail station/bar.

A prime venue for events

With 529 square metres of event space, the resort is an excellent choice for meetings, celebrations, and weddings.

The Merlin Ballroom offers a stunning Sino-Portuguese setting for up to 350 guests, while The Summer Social room provides breathtaking beachfront views. For smaller gatherings, the Garden Room and Boardroom accommodate up to 30 attendees.

For an unforgettable holiday or a seamlessly planned event, visit the Courtyard by Marriott Phuket, Patong Beach Resort website, and book your experience today!

