Create lifelong memories with family getaway package at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket

Family vacations are among life’s most precious experiences – opportunities for parents and kids to enjoy quality time together and make memories that last a lifetime. Now, Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort, the award-winning resort nestled just steps from the Andaman Sea, is giving families the chance to create magical moments with its new “Family Getaway Package” – including free meals and activities for kids!

Available from now until 30 November 2024 – perfectly timed to coincide with the school holidays in many countries – this exclusive package lets parents and children stay in the comfort of a two-bedroom Family Suite, which offers 79 square meters of space, bright and colourful interiors, and even boat-shaped beds for kids.

The whole family can kickstart each day with daily breakfast at Chao Leh Kitchen, the vibrant all-day dining destination, and little ones can eat for free throughout the day from a dedicated kids’ menu. Youngsters will also be offered free ice creams all day long!

The Little Sea Gypsies Kids Club is a pirate ship-themed haven of fun that will transport little ones into a world of adventure. Packed full of toys, games and books, and with a daily schedule of complimentary activities – from arts & crafts classes to invigorating outdoor games – this is the perfect place to inspire young imaginations. The dedicated play area and swimming pool also ensure that kids have plenty of ways to stay active, and the soft sands of Patong Beach are just footsteps away.

Nestled in the heart of Phuket’s most dynamic tourism district, overlooking Patong Beach and the Andaman Sea beyond, Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort is the ultimate destination for families to stay, play, dine and unwind together.

Guests who book with the Marriott Bonvoy® App or on marriott.com can access exclusive rates at thousands of extraordinary hotels around the world. Not a member yet? To sign up for free, please visit https://joinmarriottbonvoy.com/hktfp

For more information and to book the “Family Getaway Package” using the promo code ZJ5, please call +66 (0) 76 645 999 or visit Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort’s English website. For Thai customers, please call 076 645 999 or visit our Thai website at www.th.fourpointsphuketpatong.com

Press Release