Road rage: Bangkok taxi driver drags motorcyclist for a kilometre

Screenshot courtesy of 77Kaoded

A minor altercation between two road users culminated in a road rage incident, where a taxi driver collided with a motorcyclist, running him over multiple times and dragging his bike along the road for over a kilometre before crashing into a utility pole.

The event transpired at 7.40am this morning, July 4, on Chaeng Watthana Road, beneath Rama IV Bridge, Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi. Traffic police from Pak Kret Police Station, along with Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers, rushed to the scene.

Upon their arrival, a Bangkok-registered taxi was seen parked in the median, with the driver still inside. Nearby lay a severely damaged black Yamaha motorcycle. Police and rescue personnel attempted to communicate with the taxi driver, who appeared unresponsive and claimed to have chest pain. They extricated him from the vehicle and transported him to the hospital.

Witnesses reported that the accident began on Rama IV Bridge. A Good Samaritan recorded a video showing the taxi dragging the motorcycle from the bridge down to the incident site.

An eyewitness, 33 year old Jaroenpong recounted that while riding his motorcycle to work from Chaiyaphruek Road, he noticed a vehicle with flashing lights ahead. As he attempted to pass, he saw the taxi reversing into the fallen motorcycle and then moving forward, hitting it again and dragging it along.

Jaroenpong captured the incident on his phone and rode ahead to alert police stationed nearby. As the motorcycle was still lodged in the taxi’s wheels, Jaroenpong noticed the taxi attempting to manoeuvre the motorcycle off its wheels by driving onto the curb, but instead, the taxi lost control and ended up in the median and crashed into a utility pole, halting its escape.

Road rage

The injured motorcyclist, 40 year old Wicharaphon explained that he left his home in Bang Bua Thong and was on Rama IV Bridge when the traffic slowed. The taxi, originally in the far-right lane, abruptly cut into the middle lane, nearly causing an accident. Wicharaphon stopped his bike in front of the taxi to question the driver, but the taxi accelerated, hitting his bike and knocking it over.

Determined to stop the taxi, Wicharaphon began a chase, despite his damaged bike. The taxi, however, reversed into his motorcycle, hitting him multiple times until he had to jump onto the bridge’s edge for safety. The taxi then sped away, dragging the motorcycle caught on its left rear wheel.

Jaroenpong offered Wicharaphon a ride and recorded the chase. The pursuit ended when the taxi, attempting to dislodge the motorcycle, veered into the median and came to a stop.

The taxi driver, found inside with his seatbelt fastened and eyes closed, appeared uninjured, while Wicharaphon sustained injuries to his leg and hand. Police are now handling the case, reported KhaoSod