Celebrate Songkran and Easter in style at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket

Couples, families, friends invited to enjoy upbeat festive activities and dining experiences in April

Tuesday, March 25, 2025
74 2 minutes read
Photo via Four Points by Sheraton Phuket

Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort, located just steps from the sea on southern Thailand’s sunset coast, is gearing up for a month of upbeat festivities this April, as it invites its cherished guests and Phuket residents to come together and celebrate Songkran and Easter with two consecutive weekends of fantastic food and exciting activities!

Thai New Year, Songkran is a wonderful time of year to cool off in the summer heat and soak up the authentic spirit of Thai culture. Families visit temples to share heartfelt water-pouring rituals, while on the streets of Phuket. Patong’s colourful Bangla Road bursts with life as locals and visitors take part in lively water-soaked parties.

The Patong beachfront resort allows guests to experience both sides of the cultural festival. On Friday, April 11, visitors can enjoy an auspicious start to Songkran celebrations by offering alms to Buddhist monks and engaging in a graceful water-pouring ceremony.

Then on Songkran Day, Sunday, April 13, revellers can join the fun with a full day of wet and wild entertainment! Following traditional Thai dancing and a long drum parade, guests can join a tug of war, sack race, and pass-the-water games on the cabana lawn, plus plenty of children’s activities at the Little Sea Gypsies Kids’ Club.

Then, as the sun sets on April 13, loved ones can gather together at Chao Leh Kitchen, the resort’s bright and vibrant culinary marketplace, for the Songkran Dinner Buffet.

With an amazing array of Thai delicacies, seafood on ice, international favourites, live cooking stations, and prime grilled meats, including crispy whole suckling pig, all accompanied with sweet treats, Thai performances and masked dances, this is an occasion that is sure to live long in the memory.

Songkran Buffet Dinner – Photo via Four Points by Sheraton Phuket

The following weekend, the resort will be hopping into spring with a series of Easter activities. Throughout Easter Sunday (April 20), little ones can enjoy plenty of fun and games at Little Sea Gypsies Kids’ Club, while parents and kids can share precious family moments with an Easter egg hunt.

Then, as day turns to night, all ages can unwind at Chao Leh Kitchen’s Easter Dinner Buffet, an immersive feast filled with international delights, including crisp salads, fresh seafood, premium grilled and roasted meats, and much more.

Fans of Asian cuisine will love the dedicated Japanese and tom yum noodle soup stations. And of course, every meal can end with plenty of Easter-inspired sweets, including bunny cakes, chocolate eggs, Easter carrot cakes, and more!

Easter Buffet Dinner – Photo via Four Points by Sheraton Phuket

The Songkran Dinner Buffet is priced at 1,399 baht net per person, while the Easter Dinner Buffet is available for only 1,199 baht net per person. Both prices include free-flow soft drinks.

To book your place at our restaurants in Patong for any of these fabulous festive experiences, please email fb.phuket@fourpoints.com.

To learn more about Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort, please call +66 (0) 76 645 999 or visit www.fourpointsphuketpatong.com.

Press release

