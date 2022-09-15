Most interesting museums to visit in Bangkok (2022)

Bangkok is home to so many interesting places. And for those who like a bit of history, its museums don’t disappoint. From outdoor wonderlands with rich, cultural finds, to indoor adventures into Thailand’s past, there’s something for every kind of traveller. So, if you’re visiting Bangkok and want to explore a museum, we have selected some of the city’s top museums in which to see.

1. National Museum

Opening hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 09:00 – 16:00

Address: 4 Na Phra That Road Phraborommaharatchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200

King Rama V founded the National Museum back in 1887, and it is now Southeast Asia’s largest. The museum is housed in a former palace. Full of artefacts that display Thailand’s historical roots, it’s definitely a place in which to discover many lesser known facts about the country formerly known as Siam. From Ayutthaya and Sukhothai periods to the modern age, the largest collection of Thai artefacts can be found here. And, for an easier browsing experience, the museum is divided by subject matter.

2. Erawan Museum

Opening hours: Daily, 09:00 – 18:00

Address: หมู่ที่1 99 Kanchanaphisek Rd, Bang Mueang Mai, Mueang Samut Prakan District, Samut Prakan 10270

Just entering this museum will surely transcend visitors into Thai culture. The decorative arts and sculpture-filled gardens, along with intricate designs make this museum a great place to see how Thailand’s style has survived throughout many years. A massive, 44 metre and 150 tonne 3-headed copper elephant marks the entrance, yielding a bit of what to expect next. The psychedelic feeling visitors get upon visiting will undoubtedly serve as a memorable experience.

3. Muang Boran

Opening hours: Daily, 09:00 – 18:00

Address: 296 Sukhumvit Rd, Bang Pu Mai, Mueang Samut Prakan District, Samut Prakan 10280

This sprawling, outdoor museum is great way to spend the day among the 240 acres of pristine grounds. In this Bangkok museum, you can see the greenery sculpted to resemble the country, with over 100 mini replicas of famous Thai temples or sites. What’s even more intriguing, is that they place the replicas in geographic preciseness to their real counterparts. Thus, if you don’t have time to check out the real ancient cities, you can definitely get a feel for them here.

4. Museum of Counterfeit Goods

Opening hours: Advanced booking required

Set inside of a law firm, this museum features over 4,000 items that have been found to infringe on trademarks, copyrights, and patents. As Bangkok is infamous for its fake or pirated items, the museum tries to send the message that committing such fraudulent acts don’t go without consequences. To see the museum, you have to contact the Tilleke & Gibbins law firm.

5. Museum of Siam

Opening hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 10:00 – 18:00

Address: 4 Sanam Chai Rd, Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200

The next Bangkok museum you need to visit is Museum of Siam. Also known as Discovery Museum, features many digital exhibits that serve as interesting, interactive learning sites. Great for families, kids will also take delight in the entrance sign that says ‘please touch everything.’ From skeletal remains of many animals and humans, the museum is a fun and educational experience for kids and adults alike. The museum also focuses on the question of what it means to be Thai, as it traces the country’s history and ethnography.

Bangkok certainly has something for everyone when it comes to its unique museums. From a taste of ancient Thai culture, to modern displays of illegal activities, museums hold the key to understanding a country’s past, present, and even future.